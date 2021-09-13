OSU football: Nolan impresses coach in first start of season

“We’re going to ask them to block for sure,” the coach said. “But just in regards to the pass game and maybe the lack of opportunities for the tight ends, some of that’s been dictated by coverage and our receiver play, which I credit our quarterbacks for going to the open guy and not forcing it to one particular position group.”

The Beavers are deep at wide receiver and that has been proven.

Seven different receivers have receptions this season, led by Trevon Bradford’s 11 receptions for 154 yards. Anthony Gould and Zeriah Beason both had touchdown catches versus Hawaii.

Gould, a West Salem High alum in his third in the program, had his first collegiate catch against Purdue then busted out Saturday with seven receptions for 119 yards. Six of those catches came in the first half.

The next-man-up mentality played out after Tyjon Lindsey was injured against Purdue and was held out against Hawaii. Gould was ready for his opportunity.

“I thought he was totally ready to play. We have confidence in him,” Smith said.

Brewer gets his chance

Corvallis High alum Marco Brewer saw limited action on the offensive line at Purdue but got extended time Saturday.