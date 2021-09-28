OSU football: Nolan, Beavers' offense progressing in lockstep

The OSU offense struggled on the ground out of the gate in the season opener against Purdue. The Beavers had just 88 yards rushing (a 2.7 average).

The offensive line, a veteran unit with five returning starters, took the poor performance as an opportunity to regroup, clean up the mistakes, focus on the little details and get better. The results have shown up the past three Saturdays.

“We all felt as a group against Purdue we left a lot of things out on the field,” said center Nathan Eldridge, the conference’s offensive lineman of the week. “So that was kind of the message this week, let’s execute and make sure we’re doing everything we’re supposed to do and good things will happen.”

The running lanes have been wide ever since, and Baylor has been the primary recipient of that.

After rushing for 24 yards on nine carries versus Purdue, he has 398 yards on 50 carries, an average of nearly 8 yards per attempt.

Baylor, a fifth-year player in the program from Wharton, Texas, has spent a long time on the sidelines waiting for his chance to be the team’s number-one option at running back. He played behind Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson, accumulating just 81 carries before finally moving to the front of the line this season.