OSU football: Nolan backing up his starting role

Smith said he believes the team is generally more confident heading into conference play than the squad he had in 2018, his first year as the Beavers’ head coach. That team was adjusting to a mostly new coaching staff and finished 2-10.

“At the same time I think they’re well aware how hard it is to win in this league, especially on the road,” Smith said of this year's group. “But I think there’s a confidence that comes from our leadership. They’re a veteran group, they’ve been down these roads before. And where we’re at currently, I feel like if we play well we have a great chance to win.”

It’s been 61 years

Oregon State hasn’t defeated USC in Los Angeles since 1960.

(In the season opener on Sept. 16, 1960, under coach Tommy Prothro, the Beavers beat the sixth-ranked Trojans 14-0 on the way to a 6-3-1 record.)

Smith, a Southern California native, admits that was a long time ago.