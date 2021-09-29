OSU football: Hughes-Murray's leadership shines through as Beavers find success

His teammates, knowing he’s a leader, urged him to bring his best in practice and step out of his shell and be more vocal. Hughes-Murray says he’s done his best to do that because he doesn’t want to let his team down.

This week, he was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy for a third consecutive season.

The annual award, presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, goes to the nation’s top collegiate football scholar-athlete who shows combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Hughes-Murray, who has a degree in psychology, served on a mission in Ecuador to build a school and participated in the Beavers Without Borders program to aid people in Dominican Republic.

He and the Beavers have put themselves in position for a breakthrough season, but they understand it won’t be accomplished without continued improvement.

A product of Federal Way, Washington, just south of Seattle, Hughes-Murray grew up a Huskies fan, but that all changed when he signed with the Beavers. He says Oregon State’s current nine-game losing streak to Washington (2-2, 1-0) doesn’t matter, only this week’s game and working to get better.