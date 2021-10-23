OSU football: Game-changing plays in third quarter help Beavers turn tide on Utes

Oregon State turned the ball over on downs at the Utah 35 with 3:47 left. The Utes (4-2, 3-1) took 69 second off the clock and got a field goal to close within eight. OSU’s Harrison recovered the onside kick, and B.J. Baylor’s 12-yard run helped the Beavers run out the clock.

Utah, which had won three straight, came in allowing just 128 rushing yards a game. Oregon State eclipsed its season average (242.5) with 260 yards on 41 attempts, a clip of 6.3 yards per carry.

Baylor led the way with 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 tries. Trey Lowe added 53 yards on three attempts.

“Utah is good on defense. I have a bunch of respect for those guys. They make it physical. They’ve got a great scheme. But we feel like we’re pretty good running the ball. So just because somebody is good we’re not going to test those waters. We’re going to do that,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “B.J. had one long crease for a huge hit, but I did think we were pretty efficient and productive throughout the night.”

Down 10 points at halftime, the Beavers closed the gap on Bradford’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Nolan on the opening drive of the half.