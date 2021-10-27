OSU football: Depleted secondary passes test, more challenges to come

“It wasn’t chaos at all because coming here at practice every day we have a big group of guys with a lot of depth and a lot of talent in our DB room. It was just another opportunity for the next man up to go in and do what they’ve got to do,” Austin said. “We all have faith in the guys behind us. Everybody in the room, they can all play.”

That depth will be challenged again in Berkeley.

The unit is already without Jaden Robinson, gone with a season-ending injury. Julian is out for the foreseeable future and Grant will miss the first half against Cal due to the targeting call.

Tibesar says that will mean more playing time for reserves like Ron Hardge III, Akili Arnold, Ian Massey and Wynston Russell.

“We’ve got guys that have been practicing and now their opportunity is going to come up,” the coach said. “You’re certainly hopeful that the guys rise up to the opportunity. Sometimes that’s what it takes for a guy to showcase that he is ready to go, is to get that opportunity on game day.”