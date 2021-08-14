OSU football: Defense wins first scrimmage of fall camp

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said in his experience in college football typically the defense is a step or two ahead of the offense in the initial scrimmage of fall camp.

That proved to be the case again Saturday at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers’ offense had some high points but the defense had more of them as the sides faced off for an extended stretch for the first time.

Defenders picked off five passes in all — at least one against each of the four quarterbacks who played — and returned two for touchdowns, while the offense found the end zone three times in the team’s eighth practice.

“It was nice to see the ball get taken away defensively, and that’s something we’ve approached as a program from last year. We’ve got to create some more turnovers. That took place,” Smith said when asked about the goals entering the 90-minute scrimmage and whether those were reached. “The back and forth of tackling then executing offensively at times. There were some good runs, physical play. I liked it a lot.”

Jaden Robinson was one of the defensive stars, as he returned one of his two interceptions 100 yards for a score.