OSU football: Defense makes progress in applying pressure against Hawaii

Sharp said he believes there’s momentum to be gained from such a performance as the Beavers (1-1) prepare to host Idaho (1-1), a lower-division opponent, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

“Hopefully we just continue to build upon that momentum,” he said. “You build confidence and you get kind of a hunger for it. We’ve tasted what that is like so we just want to keep growing and growing in that area.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State has been able to get more pressure despite the absence of players such as defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and outside linebackers John McCartan and Addison Gumbs — all with four years’ experience in the program — due to injury.

All were expected to play major roles this season and have yet to see the playing field. That’s led the Beavers to look to others to fill the holes.

“These guys are down and they can’t contribute the way that we want them to, so the next guy’s got to step up,” Tibesar said. “You saw Riley Sharp and what he did, and that was an awesome job by him. One of his best games by him since he’s been here at Oregon State. Seeing the production by those guys has been fantastic.”

With Hodgins unavailable, Cody Anderson credits fellow defensive lineman Simon Sandberg with leading their unit.