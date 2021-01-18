OSU football: Continuity can help Beavers’ offense improve in 2021

There is no simple way to replace Jermar Jefferson.
Oregon State's star running back was one of the most dynamic offensive players in the Pac-12 in 2020, and finding a way to replicate his big-play ability will be priority No. 1 for the Beavers next season.
But outside of pinpointing a new primary ball carrier, the to-do list for Jonathan Smith and his offensive staff might not be all that long this offseason as they search for ways to improve. That’s because the Beavers’ offense is going to be stacked with veteran returners.
Oregon State will bring back its entire starting offensive line, five of its top six wide receivers and its two best tight ends. They will also have two quarterbacks — Tristan Gebbia and Chance Nolan — who played significant minutes last season battling it out for the starting spot.
While finding a replacement for Jefferson will be a major concern, there is reason for the Beavers to be optimistic about the options they have at running back, as well as every other position on the offensive side of the ball.
“We took a huge step, and a lot of that goes to these players that we’re going to be working with again,” Smith said. “If you think about it, we’ve got the entire offensive line coming back next year, as well as (Teagan Quitoriano) and (Luke Musgrave) at tight end. So high expectations for that.”
Most of the success the Beavers’ offense had last year started up front. The offensive linemen were the unsung heroes for a team that finished fourth in the Pac-12 with 197.6 rushing yards per-game.
There was quite a bit of concern surrounding the O-line at the start of 2020 fall camp. Oregon State was replacing three starters from 2019, including two that were drafted by NFL teams. Onesimus Clarke was projected to start at one of the guard sports, but opted out of the season.
Even with all that turnover, the line ended up being a strength and was ranked 38th overall and 18th in the run game by Pro Football Focus back in December.
The starting crew of Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper will all be back in the fold in 2021, as will Clarke, a junior, and seniors Keli’i Montibon and Korbin Sorensen.
That gives the Beavers a deep rotation that is led by Gray, a budding star who was thrown into the fire at left tackle as a freshman and delivered a stellar season that ended with second team all-Pac-12 honors.
Oregon State figures to be just as deep at receiver, where the only player from last year’s squad that has left the program is Kolby Taylor, who medically retired in December.
In limited action last year, Tre’Shaun Harrison looked like a true No. 1 receiving option and will now have a full season to showcase his talent. Trevon Bradford, Champ Flemings, Tyjon Lindsey and Zeriah Beason all started at some point during 2020 and should return. Jesiah Irish and Anthony Gould can contribute on both offense and special teams, and Georgia transfer Mikaya Tongue is a former top-100 recruit who could make an instant impact.
The only position that doesn’t have multiple experienced players competing to start is running back. The Beavers will lose Jefferson and his 2,923 career rushing yards.
“That’s college football — you’re always going to be replacing some really good players each year. Your roster is always turning over with graduates and guys who move on,” Smith said. “We’ll miss (Jefferson). I loved being around him and just watching him carry the ball day in and day out. But I’m excited about this group we’ve got in the running back room.”
The Beavers may lose some star power, but they have a versatile group of backs who will be vying for carries. B.J. Baylor played a limited role last year and most of his touches came when the Beavers needed to spell Jefferson. But the redshirt junior has played 28 career games and looked more than capable when making spot starts over the past couple seasons.
He may find another gear in 2021 once he starts receiving consistent carries.
“I think B.J.’s got some real talent and we feel good about him,” Smith said. “It’s unfortunate — you think about the Utah game where he was going to get the opportunity to start and he gets an injury early in that game. … But we feel good about him coming back.”
Baylor is a hard-running, all-purpose back and the starting job is likely his to lose. He’ll be competing with Deshaun Fenwick, a bruising transfer from South Carolina who averaged 5.5 yards on 54 carries in 2020 for the Gamecocks.
Sophomore Trey Lowe is a former 4-star recruit who could rotate in as a change-of-pace back, and Ta’Ron Madison and Isaiah Newell are both freshmen who should start to see some playing time in 2021.
The X-factor for the Beavers may be incoming freshman Damir Collins. The 4-star signee out of Jefferson High in Portland can line up all over the field and could be a key contributor out of the backfield if he can crack the rotation as a true freshman.
“What I like about the room is that they’re not all cookie-cutter and the same sort of player,” Smith said of his running backs. “These guys each have got a little bit of a different skill set. … I think we’ve got some talent that just doesn't have a ton of experience. But we feel good about it.”
