OSU football: Cal's Chase Garbers, a mobile QB, has the Beavers' attention

California quarterback Chase Garbers’ ability to get out of the pocket and cover ground with his feet has Oregon State concerned heading into Saturday’s game in Berkeley.

Garbers, a redshirt senior who has started 30 games across four seasons for the Golden Bears (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12), rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries in last week’s 26-3 home win against Colorado.

He’s made a habit of picking up first downs with his feet, as he’s now the Cal program’s leading rusher as a quarterback with 1,025 yards. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, who has a similar skill set to Garbers, ran for 73 yards on 10 attempts against the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) last week.

“It’s a big concern. Garbers is their second-leading rusher, and it’s some called runs for him directly, he’s going to run it, and some he’s extending the play,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “That’s tough to defend. You play some coverage, and at the same time you’ve got to be able to defend this quarterback. So that will be another challenge for us this weekend.”

Garbers has 307 yards and two touchdowns rushing on the season.

He gets help in the run game from teammates Damien Moore (81 for 391, five touchdowns) and Christopher Brooks (46 for 252, one TD).