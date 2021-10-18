OSU football: Beavers take advantage of bye week with focus on improvement, recruiting

Oregon State has a bowl berth well within reach with six games left in the regular season, needing two more wins to become eligible. The Beavers last played in a postseason bowl after the 2013 season, when they defeated Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl.

Smith points to the way his team works as a reason OSU can be better in the second half of the season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We’re going to need to improve and play better because our opponents are doing the same thing,” the coach said. “Each game is new, but we’ve got to improve in all three phases. You look around this league, and every game is going to come down to the fourth quarter. We’ve got to be playing our best at the end of games.”

One area Smith addressed Monday was third-down defense. The Beavers have allowed opponents to convert 43 of 88 (48.9%) third-down attempts, which ranks last in the Pac-12. Colorado is first at 32.9% and six other conference teams are also under 40%.

OSU’s three Pac-12 opponents are a combined 23 of 43 (53.5%).

Smith said improving his team’s number was an emphasis during the bye week. The coaching staff spent last Monday evaluating its team’s performances through six games.