OSU football: Beavers start fast, keep Rainbow Warriors at arm's lenngth in 45-27 win

“So Anthony gets all the reps this week, totally prepares and makes some huge plays for us,” Smith said, noting that Gould kick-started the team with a big third-down catch that covered 33 yards on the first drive of the game.

Added Nolan of Gould: “We knew what he was capable of. He has a lot of speed and great route-running ability.”

Oregon State’s defense had a hard time getting Hawaii’s offense off the field, allowing a combined 10 for 19 on third and fourth downs. But the Rainbow Warriors couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard.

The Beavers were in control at halftime, leading 24-7, before Riley Sharp and the defense further turned up the heat on the Rainbow Warriors.

Sharp, an outside linebacker, pulled down a pass by Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii’s dual-threat quarterback, on the first play of the third quarter.

One snap later, Baylor ran straight ahead 30 yards for a touchdown to further build the lead.

The Rainbow Warriors would get two straight touchdowns in less than three minutes, the second off a Baylor fumble deep in Beavers territory, to close within 31-20 late in the third quarter.

Oregon State restored some order for the home crowd on the next possession.