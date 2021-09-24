OSU football: Beavers say they're ready for Pac-12 play

Once asked about an opponent’s style in an upcoming fight, former boxer Mike Tyson said, “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Oregon State enters its Pac-12 football opener Saturday night at USC hoping to avoid taking a wallop from the talent-heavy Trojans (2-1, 1-1) and instead stagger the home team to keep the early season momentum going.
The Beavers (2-1) lost 30-21 in their season opener at Purdue then defeated Hawaii (45-27) and Idaho (42-0), a lower-level, Football Championship Subdivision opponent, in home games.
“I feel good. I think we had a good nonconference. It ended real well and a lot to build on,” said OSU assistant head coach Trent Bray, who coaches the linebackers. “But as you get to Pac-12 play we need to keep getting better every week to give ourselves a chance to win those games.”
Measuring on-field progress changes when you’re taking on teams that don’t match your talent. But Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith says there are still ways to gauge it, as the Beavers did against Idaho.
“There is improvement in the details. But there are also things that show up,” he said. “We got some fourth-down stops defensively. But we cut the back loose out of the backfield and they just drop the ball and they don’t convert there. There are some things that show in our assignments and execution that need to get better. There’s going to be way less room for error when we start playing better opponents, which we’ve got this week.”
USC bounced back from a 42-28 home loss to Stanford to win 45-14 at Washington State last week.
Kedon Slovis appears to be the Trojans’ starting quarterback again despite being replaced by teammate Jaxson Dart due to a neck injury in the first quarter against the Cougars.
Dart, a true freshman named the national high school player of the year by several organizations, played well, throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns against the Cougars. But he reportedly had knee surgery this week that will keep him out indefinitely.
So it looks like the Beavers will face Slovis, a junior who has thrown three touchdowns and an interception with a 65% completion percentage in two-plus games this season.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“You try to prepare for all options,” Smith said earlier in the week when the news on Dart had not yet come out. “The scheme offensively, we don’t see changing drastically depending on the quarterback. Each of them has a unique skill set and really they’ve got some good quarterbacks in general. So we know that’s going to be a challenge.”
Vavae Malepeai and Keaontay Ingram lead the Trojans’ rushing attack with 38 and 32 carries, respectively, for a collective total of 335 yards. No other tailback has more than three attempts this season.
Wide receiver Drake London has been far and away the USC quarterbacks’ primary target so far, with 29 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Tahj Washington is second on the team with 13 receptions for 134 yards and a score.
In six games last season, London had 33 catches for 502 yards (averaging 15.2 yards per grab) with three touchdowns.
The Trojans’ defense has six players with 10 or more tackles, led by safety Chase Williams’ 16. Safety Calen Bullock has 14 tackles and an interception. USC has four picks this year.
The team has been charged with trying to replace former Crescent Valley High star Talanoa Hufanga, the All-American and Pac-12 defensive player of the year at safety who was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
“That’s a really good team. Fundamentals. They got it all, long, O-line is really good. Good skill players. We’ve just got to go out and compete and do our job,” said Oregon State defensive lineman Keonte Schad. “Very quick. They throw the ball. They want to run it, for sure. They’ve just got players, a lot of good players. Known players, players that can make plays. That’s probably the hardest part.”
Smith said USC has a lot of talent with difficult schemes to plan for on both sides of the ball.
“Can throw it, prolific, defense challenges with man-to-man coverage, load the box, rush the passer,” the coach said, summing up the Trojans’ strengths. “I mean, these guys are good. So we’re looking forward to that challenge.”
This will be Smith’s second time facing USC, the team he grew up rooting for as a youngster in Glendora, California, attending games with a friend who had season tickets.
The teams last met in 2018, Smith’s first season as OSU’s head coach, with USC taking a 38-21 win at Reser Stadium. Not many players on either of the current rosters played in that game.
In fact, Saturday’s game will be just the third meeting between the two programs since 2014. The Trojans won 38-10 in 2017 in Los Angeles.
While chasing a bowl game berth, a win Saturday would be a big push in that direction and get the Beavers a third straight win.
After seven weeks of practice and three games under their belt, they say they’re prepared for the significant step up in competition as they begin conference play.
“We’re ready,” OSU inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher said. “Our coaches have been harping on the speed, the power, play fast, play physical. It’s really in our head. We’re ready.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.