OSU football: Beavers ramp up for Pac-12 play with shutout of Idaho

Idaho’s best scoring chance came late in the third quarter after a Sam Noyer interception gave the Vandals the ball at the Oregon State 33. The visitors ran four plays inside the Beaver 10, and got as far as the 3, but they couldn’t get in the end zone.

OSU defensive back Skyler Thomas had a fourth-quarter interception that snuffed out an Idaho drive near midfield.

“They kept on swinging. They were physical,” Smith said of the defense, noting that it wasn’t an easy offense to defend with Idaho (1-2) rotating quarterbacks with different skill sets. “I thought we covered well and tackled well. Played better on third down, which was a huge help.”

Oregon State dominated the first half, scoring on all four of its possessions in the first two quarters to lead 28-0 at the break.

After the first of Idaho’s three turnovers on downs in OSU territory before halftime, a B.J. Baylor 10-yard run and 25 more on the ground from Trey Lowe helped set up Tyjon Lindsey’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Chance Nolan on the Beavers’ first drive of the game.

Oregon State showed its big-play ability on its next drive, with three plays of 13 yards or more, including a Nolan 25-yard scamper, before Nolan found the end zone on a 4-yard run.