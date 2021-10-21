OSU football: Beavers looking forward to 'another opportunity'

Jonathan Smith and his players have mentioned several times during the season that there are many leaders on Oregon State’s football team.

The Beavers’ roster is filled with veterans, and that experience and maturity were put to the test as OSU went into its bye week with a 31-24 loss at Washington State on Oct. 9.

Smith said his team returned to practice last week understanding where it is halfway through the regular season heading into Saturday’s home game against Utah. The Beavers sit at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play and still a lot to play for, including the program’s first bowl berth in eight years.

“We’ve got good leaders that wanted to get back to work,” the coach said. “I do think they were smart, too, in getting healthy. Had some bumps and bruises. Felt like this week of practice was solid. Some urgency to get back to game speed. You take a week off and not playing, we don’t want to ease into this one.”

Asked how his players channel their emotions after a disappointing defeat, Smith said that if it adds to their motivation going forward it’s a good thing.