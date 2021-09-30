OSU football: Beavers look to limit penalties going forward

In the second quarter, he was flagged for a face mask and later a holding call that negated an interception by teammate Jaydon Grant. Austin also drew a pass interference flag in the third quarter.

London finished with 10 catches for 165 yards but was kept out of the end zone. Austin did enough to slow him down so that the Trojans’ defense wasn’t as consistent.

Earlier this week, OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said what Austin learned is that you’ve got to compete.

“You’re playing against a really good player. Sometimes he makes plays and you’ve got to get ready to go the next snap,” Tibesar said. “A DB’s got to have a short memory, and I thought Alex competed his butt off the whole game. That’s what we needed him to do.”

Austin struggled at times, but the coaching staff didn’t give up on him.

“I think he’s been one of our best and most consistent corners and he was the best guy that we have to put on (London),” Tibesar added. “I thought he did a good job. (London) is a heck of a football player and players make plays.”

Austin, in his third year in the program, started five of seven games in 2020. His 29 tackles tied for fifth on the team.