OSU football: Beavers given go-ahead by Benton County to begin practicing

The last barrier standing between Oregon State and an approved return to football was lifted Thursday — at least in the state of Oregon.
OSU has been given the go-ahead to resume full-contact practices, according to a Benton County official. The county granted permission to the school Wednesday, in conjunction with Oregon Health Authority’s decision to grant an exemption to its sports guidance.
“We’re fine with them moving forward practicing, absolutely,” Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County health department, said. “We reviewed (Oregon State’s) plans, they reviewed the needs we provided them. We looked over the data. We reinforced that we are supportive and provided that data to the governor’s office.”
Fautin also confirmed that the University of Oregon has received approval from Lane County to begin practicing in Eugene, too. Approval for both universities checks a crucial box for the Pac-12 making a full return to football, as it gives both schools uniformity with their conference peers that had already been approved to practice.
But while both Oregon and Oregon State have received the necessary go-ahead from state and county officials, a return to football is not a sure thing yet.
“Just because the county has granted it does not mean we can do it,” a spokesperson for Oregon State’s athletic department said.
Oregon State and the rest of the conference's member schools will await word from the Bay Area, where Pac-12 presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday and discuss a potential start date to the season.
According to Jon Wilner of the Mercury News, conference athletic directors are targeting an Oct. 31 start.
On Wednesday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that both Oregon and Oregon State must provide written plans for state approval.
"Let me stress that, up to this point, we have received no written operating procedures for approval from the Pac-12 for the upcoming season under the new guidance, and we have no details from the conference about their new rapid testing proposal. Until we have those details, we can’t move forward in the process,” said Charles Boyle, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown, on Wednesday.
Boyle told the Gazette-Times on Thursday that Gov. Brown's office has still not received a proposal from the Pac-12.
Officials from Oregon State University did not immediately respond to questions as to whether the university has submitted a plan yet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!