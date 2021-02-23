Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Top teams separate themselves with tourney coming

The past week provided clarity on which five teams will earn a bye for the first round of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas two weeks from now and entry into the quarterfinals.

USC, UCLA and Oregon all won two games to improve their position. Colorado split its road trip to hold its ground.

Stanford, then and still now the fifth-place team in the standings, entered last week’s games three wins ahead of the sixth eligible team (Arizona won’t be participating), which was Utah. This week, the sixth team is Oregon State, which, along with Washington State, is three wins behind Stanford.

It would take an extraordinary stretch for the Beavers or Cougars to jump the Cardinal for that bye. But it’s still a possibility.

Here’s a look at my weekly power rankings.

1. USC 19-4, 13-3 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 89-71 home win vs. Arizona State; 81-72 home loss to Arizona; 72-58 home win vs. Oregon

This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday