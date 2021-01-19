Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Top teams hold their ground

Pac-12 men’s basketball has become the haves and the have-nots.
The first five teams in this week’s power rankings are unlikely to slip into the bottom half of the conference standings, barring any serious COVID-19 or injury problems within their programs.
None of the teams in the bottom half of the rankings have yet shown an ability to go on a long winning streak and challenge for a top-half spot. Possibly Oregon State is making an argument.
After losing two at the mountain schools by double digits, Stanford seems the most likely to slip from the top half. Arizona State looks to have the most talent in the bottom half, but the Sun Devils haven’t shown it yet. Maybe it’s Oregon State that makes a move.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. UCLA 11-2, 7-0 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: 91-61 home win vs. Washington State; 81-76 home win vs. Washington
This week: At California, Thursday; At Stanford, Saturday
Even the top teams have an off-game occasionally, and the No. 24 Bruins did Saturday but came back from 10 down at halftime to beat lowly Washington. They’ve found a way to get the close ones, winning five of their last six games by six points or fewer.
2. COLORADO 11-3, 5-2 (4)
Last week: 89-60 home win vs. California; 77-64 home win vs. Stanford
This week: At Washington, Wednesday; at Washington State, Saturday
The Buffaloes are on a roll while proving that you don’t have to be deep if your front-line players are getting it done. They have a clear path to get to 15-3 with the Huskies, Cougars twice and the Utes up next.
3. OREGON 9-2, 4-1 (2)
Last week: Home games vs. Arizona State and Arizona postponed
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Saturday
The 21st-ranked Ducks are back on the court, and Saturday’s game will be their first in two weeks. In the nine days to follow are two meetings with UCLA and another with USC.
4. USC 11-3, 5-2 (5)
Last week: 95-68 home win vs. Washington; 85-77 home win vs. Washington State; 58-56 loss at Oregon State
This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday
The Trojans’ only loss — before Tuesday — in the last nine games covering six weeks (by 10 points at home to Colorado) doesn’t look so bad now. Freshman forward Evan Mobley has made himself a candidate for Pac-12 player of the year.
5. ARIZONA 10-3, 4-3 (6)
Last week: 98-64 win at Oregon State; game at Oregon postponed
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; Home vs. Arizona State, Monday
The Wildcats bounced back from the L.A. schools’ sweep in Tucson with a blowout road win. Even with their second-leading scorer in Jemarl Baker Jr. lost for the season with a broken wrist, they have all the talent to compete for an NCAA berth.
6. STANFORD 8-5, 4-3 (3)
Last week: 79-65 loss at Utah; 77-64 loss at Colorado
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The return of Daejon Davis from injury for the first time in nearly a month last week wasn’t enough to cover the loss of top defender Bryce Wills, who has now missed four straight games since injuring his leg against Oregon State. The Cardinal’s season could go south in a hurry.
7. OREGON STATE 7-5, 3-3 (10)
Last week: 98-64 home loss to Arizona; 80-79 home win vs. Arizona State; 58-56 home win vs. USC
This week: At Oregon, Saturday
The Beavers displayed their potential against the Sun Devils then turned on the defense and held USC to a season-low point total. Wayne Tinkle’s team might just be figuring it out. Saturday will be a good test of that.
8. WASHINGTON STATE 9-4, 2-4 (8)
Last week: 91-61 loss at UCLA; 85-77 loss at USC
This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday
The Cougars’ 8-0 start seems a long time ago. But they showed against the Trojans that they have the ability to stand up to one of the conference’s best teams.
9. ARIZONA STATE 4-6, 1-3 (7)
Last week: At Oregon postponed; 80-79 loss at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona, Monday
This team is a mess, with so many postponed games and missing players. Bobby Hurley has proven he can produce a winner, and he’s got a real challenge on his hands this season.
10. CALIFORNIA 7-8, 2-6 (11)
Last week: 89-60 loss at Colorado; 72-63 win at Utah
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday
In Salt Lake City without leading scorer Matt Bradley (injury), the Golden Bears went from down eight to up 12 in less than 10 minutes of game time. A .500 season record is within reach if they can come up with more of those.
11. UTAH 5-6, 2-5 (9)
Last week: 79-65 home win vs. Stanford; 72-63 home loss to California
This week: At Washington State, Thursday; At Washington, Sunday
The Utes, who went from challenging Oregon and Colorado and beating Stanford to losing to Cal, is the hardest Pac-12 team to figure out. They played their last five at home and now head on the road for seven of nine.
12. WASHINGTON 1-11, 0-7 (12)
Last week: 95-68 loss at USC; 81-76 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Wednesday; home vs. Utah, Sunday
Up 12 in the first half and ahead by a point with less than four minutes to go at Pauley, a major upset slipped away from the Huskies. Guard Quade Green bounced back from a 2-of-11 showing against the Trojans to shoot 10 of 16 for 25 points versus the Bruins.
