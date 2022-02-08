Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Strong week has Arizona in control

How quickly circumstances can change.

In a span of five days, Arizona went from going neck and neck with UCLA at the top of the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings to the Wildcats being in complete control of their destiny as they head toward the top seed in the conference tournament.

It’s hard to see a scenario now where Arizona doesn’t get that top seed. With as well as the Wildcats are playing, it seems everyone else is competing for second place.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 20-2, 10-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 76-66 home win vs. UCLA; 72-63 home win vs. USC; 91-79 win at Arizona State

This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday

The fourth-ranked Wildcats aren’t without challenges in their nine remaining regular-season games, and this week could provide two of the bigger ones. Home against Oregon and at USC will also be tests.

2. OREGON 15-7, 8-3 (3)

Last week: 66-51 win at Colorado; 80-77 win at Utah

This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday; home vs. Washington State, Monday

Nine wins in 10 games, and now five conference road wins after a second two-game sweep, and the Ducks are well on their way to another NCAA tournament berth. It took a while, but Oregon has finally found some chemistry with its new crop of transfers.

3. UCLA 16-4, 8-3 (1)

Last week: 76-66 loss at Arizona; 87-84 3OT loss at Arizona State; at Stanford, Tuesday (late)

This week: At USC, Saturday

Two straight losses for the first time this season makes Saturday’s game an interesting one for the 12th-ranked Bruins. The defeat in Tempe was a rare sign of the veteran team not all being on the same page.

4. USC 19-4, 9-4 (4)

Last week: 58-53 win at Arizona State; 72-63 loss at Arizona; home vs. Pacific, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. UCLA, Saturday

The 21st-ranked Trojans’ gauntlet before the Pac-12 tournament is a challenging one. Six of their seven remaining regular-season games are against teams with winning conference records, but four of the six are at home.

5. WASHINGTON STATE 14-7, 7-3 (5)

Last week: 66-60 win at Stanford; 68-64 win at California

This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday; at Oregon, Monday

The Cougars played a weak nonconference schedule and just one of their Pac-12 wins (at Stanford) has come against an opponent with a winning conference mark. They still play Oregon and Washington twice, the L.A. schools plus Arizona on Thursday.

6. STANFORD 14-8, 7-5 (6)

Last week: 66-60 home loss to Washington State; 87-69 home win vs. Washington; home vs. UCLA, Tuesday (late)

This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday

The trouncing of Washington shows the Cardinal still has life. Stanford looks to be the Pac-12’s best chance at a sixth NCAA team, behind the teams above.

7. WASHINGTON 12-9, 7-4 (7)

Last week: 84-63 win at California; 87-69 loss at Stanford

This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday

The Huskies are two wins short of their Pac-12 win total of the past two seasons combined. But Terrell Brown Jr. can only carry the team so far. He needs some help.

8. ARIZONA STATE 7-14, 3-8 (9)

Last week: 58-53 home loss to USC; 87-84 3OT home win vs. UCLA; 91-79 home loss to Arizona

This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday

The Sun Devils had been showing signs of a breakthrough in recent weeks and finally got it against the Bruins. But the road ahead, including Oregon at home next week, isn’t easy.

9. COLORADO 14-9, 6-7 (8)

Last week: 66-51 home loss to Oregon; 86-63 home win vs. Oregon State

This week: Home vs. Utah, Saturday; at Oregon State, Tuesday (Feb. 15)

Injuries have derailed what could have been another strong season for coach Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes. But there’s still time to salvage a postseason appearance of some sort.

10. CALIFORNIA 9-15, 2-11 (10)

Last week: 84-63 home loss to Washington; 68-64 home loss to Washington State

This week: At Oregon State, Wednesday; at Oregon, Saturday

The loss of leader Andre Kelly (13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) to a season-ending ankle injury is devastating to the Bears, who have lost 10 straight after a 2-1 conference start. Cal’s breakthrough will have to wait another year.

11. UTAH 9-15, 2-12 (12)

Last week: 84-59 home win vs. Oregon State; 80-77 home loss to Oregon

This week: At Colorado, Saturday

The Utes have continued their freefall after dumping longtime coach Larry Krystkowiak after last season. Utah doesn’t have the talent to consistently compete with the Pac-12’s top teams.

12. OREGON STATE 3-17, 1-9 (11)

Last week: 84-59 loss at Utah; 86-63 loss at Colorado

This week: Home vs. California, Wednesday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday; home vs. Colorado, Tuesday (Feb. 15)

It’s not a lack of talent or poor coaching. Wayne Tinkle and his staff simply brought together a team that has never found its chemistry and doesn't play well together. Injuries haven't helped either.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

