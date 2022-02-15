Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: How many will make the NCAA tournament?

Losses by Oregon and UCLA in the past week put Arizona virtually out of reach in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings, as the Wildcats have a three-game lead with the regular season winding down.

The only questions remaining are: Who wins the conference tournament in Las Vegas? And how many teams will the Pac-12 get into the NCAA tournament?

As of this week, Arizona, USC and UCLA are the conference’s only sure bets for March Madness.

Oregon has the talent to get there, but a disappointing nonconference slate and a recent home loss to California leave more work to be done. Stanford has two wins against USC but not much else. But there are opportunities ahead for the Ducks and Cardinal.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 22-2, 12-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 72-60 win at Washington State; 92-68 win at Washington

This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday

The third-ranked Wildcats have won six straight (four against teams with winning conference records) and left no doubt as to their spot in the conference. First-year coach Tommy Lloyd has his team humming.

2. USC 21-4, 10-4 (4)

Last week: 74-68 home win vs. Pacific; 67-64 home win vs. UCLA

This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Sunday

The 17th-ranked Trojans have just two losses in the last month, at home to Stanford and at Arizona. They need veteran guard Drew Peterson to produce similar performances to the one he had against UCLA (27 points with four 3-pointers, 12 rebounds) if the team is to make a deep NCAA run like last year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

3. UCLA 17-5, 9-4 (3)

Last week: 79-70 win at Stanford; 67-64 loss at USC

This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; Home vs. Washington, Saturday; home vs. Arizona State, Monday

The 13th-ranked Bruins were the heavy favorites to win the conference, but they’ve lost most of their close games. They’ve dropped three of four, though the schedule sets up nicely for a rebound.

4. OREGON 17-8, 10-4 (2)

Last week: 68-60 home win vs. Stanford; 78-64 home loss to California; 62-59 home win vs. Washington State

This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

The Ducks had won four straight and 10 of 11 before giving up a 24-0 first-half run in the loss to Cal. They’ll need at least one win between Arizona and the L.A. schools at home next week to get back on track.

5. WASHINGTON 13-10, 8-5 (7)

Last week: 87-64 home win vs. Arizona State; 92-68 home loss to Arizona

This week: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday

A season lacking a signature win doesn’t give the Huskies an argument for even an NIT bid. A home win against Stanford is the best they have to show.

6. STANFORD 15-10, 8-7 (6)

Last week: 79-70 home loss to UCLA; 68-60 loss at Oregon; 76-65 win at Oregon State

This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday

The Cardinal have six losses by single digits, four in the Pac-12. Win even two of those and this team would have a chance to be playing deep into March.

7. COLORADO 15-9, 7-7 (9)

Last week: 81-76 home win vs. Utah; at Oregon State, Tuesday (late)

This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday

Two straight wins have helped the Buffaloes forget about losing five of six. But this is another squad without much to hang its hat on.

8. ARIZONA STATE 8-15, 4-9 (8)

Last week: 87-64 loss at Washington; 58-55 win at Washington State

This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday; at UCLA, Monday

Wins against UCLA and Washington State in recent weeks show the Sun Devils’ potential. But they took far too long to find their chemistry.

9. WASHINGTON STATE 14-10, 7-6 (5)

Last week: 72-60 home loss to Arizona; 58-55 home loss to Arizona State; 62-59 loss at Oregon

This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Sunday

The Cougars are getting exposed by their schedule on top of not playing well. They’ve shot a combined 31.7% in the past three games, with none of those over 34.2.

10. CALIFORNIA 11-15, 4-11 (10)

Last week: 63-61 win at Oregon State; 78-64 win at Oregon

This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday

The Golden Bears got their first two road wins of the season and the program’s first conference road sweep in six years. The remaining slate provides some more chances.

11. UTAH 9-16, 2-13 (11)

Last week: 81-76 loss at Colorado

This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday

The Utes have been competitive on the road but are still 0-9 away from home. Offense hasn’t been the problem recently, with four straight games at 73 points or better.

12. OREGON STATE 3-19, 1-11 (12)

Last week: 63-61 home loss to California; 76-65 home loss to Stanford; home vs. Colorado, Tuesday (late)

This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday

The Beavers came home after a disastrous road trip and showed signs of being able to get over the hump. But OSU is still a long way from playing a complete game.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0