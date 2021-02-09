Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: A statement week for many teams

This is a statement week for a lot of teams in Pac-12 men’s basketball.

Conference leaders USC and UCLA play at Washington and Washington State, which have a combined five Pac-12 wins outside of the game against each other.

Otherwise, this week’s schedule is filled with games between teams trying to stay near the top of the standings and others trying to get there.

Will the real Colorado please stand up? Going on the road, are these the Buffaloes that shot 1 of 18 on 3-pointers in a loss in Seattle or the ones that have wins against USC, a healthy Oregon and Arizona?

Will Stanford and Utah continue their recent rise? Do the Oregon schools and Arizona schools have a run in them in the second half of conference play?

We’ll find out soon. Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. USC 15-3, 9-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 66-48 home win vs. UCLA

This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday