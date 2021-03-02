Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: A big final week in conference play

There’s still a lot to be decided in the final five days of the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season.

At the top of the standings, UCLA plays both Oregon and USC this week. The Ducks go to Corvallis after hosting the Bruins, and the Trojans are at home against Stanford before going to UCLA.

With the cancellation of Monday’s Washington State at Arizona State game, the Cougars will finish as the ninth seed (10th place).

Washington is locked into the 10th seed (11th place) and California the 11th seed (12th place). Both have completed their regular seasons, along with WSU and Arizona.

Every other seed, one through nine, is still up for grabs.

If Oregon State wins one of its two remaining games, Stanford loses to USC and Arizona State goes no better than 1-1 this week, the Beavers can claim the fifth seed and a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas … depending on who wins the regular-season title.

Here are my final weekly power rankings of the season.

1. OREGON 17-5, 12-4 (2)

Last week: 71-68 win at Stanford; 74-63 win at California; 80-69 home win vs. Arizona