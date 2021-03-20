OSU women's basketball: Goodman's growth and leadership help Beavers return to the NCAA tournament

During Aleah Goodman’s freshman season, the Oregon State women’s basketball team reached the Elite Eight as the Beavers followed the lead of their lone senior, Marie Gullich.
Gullich put the Beavers on her shoulders throughout the season, but especially carried them in the NCAA tournament with her play on the court and leadership on and off the floor.
Fast forward three years and it is Goodman who has found herself in a similar role.
The 5-foot-9 senior guard has elevated her game on the court, leading the Beavers with 16.1 points per game as they made a late-season push to earn the No. 8 seed in the Hemisfair Regional of the NCAA tournament and a date with No. 9 seed Florida State at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round.
In addition to the scoring, Goodman is averaging 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game while shooting 48.3% overall from the field and 49.4% from beyond the 3-point line, second best in Division I.
She entered the season with a career average of 8.6 points per game and 42.6% from beyond the arc.
But that tells just part of the story.
“I mean what she's done has been unreal,” coach Scott Rueck said Friday morning. “With so many new faces and to galvanize them all together. And while that leadership has taken so much of her effort, she has continued to improve her own game and take care of business herself. It's just been a phenomenal performance all year from her, and in every way.”
Rueck has been impressed with the ownership Goodman has taken in just about every aspect of the game. He praised her decision making and ability to go from the second option at best offensively in years past to the position of being the player everyone — teammates and the opposition — expect to make the play when needed.
“This year everybody's looking right at her, and there's really nowhere else to look,” Rueck said. “So to step into that and to do what she's done numbers wise with the efficiency that she's done it when she's the target pretty much every night for the other team’s defenses is unbelievable.”
It’s the leadership that Goodman pointed to as her biggest area of growth and the aspect of her game that she is most proud of this season.
“I feel like in the past I've let a lot of things kind of rattle me or like disturb me, not only on the court but off the court, just different things that are thrown at me,” Goodman said. “And I would say just kind of the way I've matured and just kind of handling things as we go. And I think that's something that's been really important this year, not letting anything really kind of get me off track, get me off focus.
“So I would say that's kind of where I think I've seen the biggest strides in myself particularly, and just focusing on what I'm in control of controlling not what I can't control, then just letting that kind of bleed off into my teammates. That way they can be confident, they can be calm and just kind of trust in the process as well on the court.”
Her teammates have certainly seen and benefited from the development of her leadership skills.
“Her leadership this past year, and even last year with Destiny (Slocum) along her side, but her leadership has been something that's been so cool to just see her lead us,” said redshirt junior Taya Corosdale, Goodman’s roommate and close friend.
Goodman has led by example in so many ways, from her unwavering positivity during this pandemic-challenged season to her relentless pursuit to be the best player she can.
“I mean, Aleah works her butt off and it does rub off on the rest of us because if our leader is working just as hard outside of practice, it rubs off on everybody,” Corosdale said. “Why wouldn't everybody else want to do what she's doing if she's successful? Like I said she works her tail off and it’s shown these past years and I'm just really happy for her that her work is finally showing.”
Goodman has always been a deadly shooter from long range but she has gotten stronger at attacking the basket and has developed a mid-range jumper this season that has made her even more difficult to defend.
“Coming in freshman year I was really just a three-point shooter, just kind of stayed on three-point line, " Goodman said. "And then as the years went on, I've kind of been more comfortable going to the basket, attacking the rim more. And then this year just adding in that mid-range, adding that third level being able to score, has been really important and something that I have been focusing on.”
Rueck said the mid-range shot is the most difficult part to attain but makes a player so much more difficult to guard. He used former Oregon All-American Sabrina Ionescu as an example.
“She can go left, she can go right, she can score in the middle, she can hit a runner, hit a pullup, she can make the right pass at the right time,” Rueck said of Goodman. “Her awareness right now is just so much different. The game has slowed down. The hesitation and all those parts of her game, that's just a ton of hard work on her part and (she has) a really great basketball mind to go along with the skill.
“It's a joy to watch. When she got here I told her the sky's the limit. She could be as good as she wants with her skillset and her mind. She's not the most elite athlete but, man, she's a better athlete than people think. She's a tough cover. I'm so proud of her.”
Goodman has also become a much stronger and effective defender over the years and has even jumped into the rebounding foray. That helped her receive honorable mention to the Pac-12’s all-defensive team.
“There's not an area of her game that hasn't notched up this year, but I would say defense, rebounding and then just backing up her voice and stepping into that void of leadership,” Rueck said. “That's what you hope for everyone in their life, that they get an opportunity for that. So I couldn't be more proud of her, for the way she's done it, the class she's done it with and the consistency. It's every moment of every day, exactly the same.”
But this season may ultimately be remembered for her leadership. There were plenty of times the Beavers could have thrown in the towel. They didn’t play for 29 days and came back and lost two in a row, including a tough two-point home loss to Washington State in double overtime.
But Goodman wouldn’t let that happen, and they rolled off eight wins in their final 10 games to earn a seventh straight trip to the NCAA tournament.
And now the Beavers feel as if they have just as good a shot to advance deep into the tournament as any team.
“We're all so close that we can all kind of lean on each other,” Corosdale said. “I think that's something very special that we have. It's definitely been a blessing and we wouldn't have made it without each other. So I just think us kind of leaning on each other has been a strength that we've had and kind of something we've talked about — the strongest teams will survive throughout this whole season just because of everything going on with the global pandemic. And so that's something we've really tried to instill into our team this year. I think we've done a great job of leaning on each other and just providing that support positivity when we have to.”
Each game from here on out could be the last one Goodman plays in an Oregon State uniform. She could come back for another season as the NCAA has allowed all players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Goodman has said she hasn’t thought about next year yet and is enjoying the ride. Every time she is asked about what it’s like to see the freshman continue to get better this season and play bigger roles, her face lights up and you can tell just how much she has enjoyed leading her team.
“It's a lot of fun just being able to watch them experience these things for the first time,” Goodman said. “And then obviously, this year is a little different so that's something that we're all experiencing for the first time. But it's been a lot of fun just kind of being able to talk to them about hey, how are you feeling? Like it's March Madness, we're here. That's been a lot of fun.”