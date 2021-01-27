OSU men's basketball: Wake-up call after Arizona loss has Beavers refocused

Zach Reichle says his team kind of needed the 98-64 whipping Arizona put on Oregon State two weeks ago at Gill Coliseum.
That should never happen, the Beavers senior guard said, even considering that OSU’s program was shut down for a week due to COVID-19 protocols and had just two practices to prepare for the Wildcats in returning to Pac-12 men’s basketball play.
But what has resulted is a refocused Oregon State squad that’s won three straight games heading into Thursday’s matchup at USC.
“It sucked that that needed to happen to get us going, but it worked,” Reichle said. “And right now we’re playing well, locked in and playing for each other. We just can’t get complacent. We’ve got to keep working and keep getting better and keep doing what’s been working to help us get some wins.”
Reichle said he believes the biggest factors in the team’s recent successful run are unselfishness and playing for teammates.
If that continues, he says, good things will happen. If not, they could revert to the roller coaster of outcomes and the possibilities that include being embarrassed again.
Oregon State (8-5, 4-3) is enjoying its current successful ride. But coach Wayne Tinkle has pointed out that the Arizona game isn’t that far in the rear-view mirror.
“We’re focusing on those three things that kind of turned it around. Executing the plan, playing harder than our opponent and embracing each other out there,” the coach said. “We’re reminding them those are the keys and there’s a lot still in front of us.”
Tinkle said he was concerned going into last Saturday’s game at then-No. 21 Oregon that his players would take the Ducks too lightly because of how short-handed they were.
The Beavers had not defeated a top-25 team on the road and Oregon had not lost in 28 consecutive home games. Tinkle said he felt some of his players wanted to be the ones individually to make that happen.
OSU’s coaching staff tried to tell its players that the Ducks, with what they would send to the court Saturday, were more talented than full-strength teams the Beavers had already faced.
“I think there was a little bit of expectation that it was just going to happen for whatever reason,” Tinkle said, pointing to his team’s immaturity. “We can’t get big-headed. We can play better. We need to keep thirsting for more and making sure we’re trying to make improvements and strides day after day and realizing we’re a long ways away.”
Oregon State didn’t share the ball well in the first half, which led to frustration on the defensive end. But the Beavers used a 19-8 second-half run to pull away for a 75-64 win.
During his seven seasons at OSU, Tinkle has used the term “handing the keys to the bus to the players” to describe a point reached where players police themselves on and off the court to make sure their teammates are ready to perform. In other words, the team is taking accountability for its actions and play.
If coaches have to get on players about not going hard, not executing or getting themselves ready when the team is in the middle of the conference race, there’s not much hope for the team, the coach said.
As far as handing over the keys, Tinkle says, “I don’t think we’re quite there. We’re closer than we’ve been.”
With five new players — three playing key roles — and the circumstances of a pandemic season, Tinkle said it’s an ongoing process. Some days players are focused and other days they aren’t as sharp as they need to be. Teammates are uncertain if they need to step in and get involved.
“The sooner you get to where you don’t have any of those and everybody’s positive and focused and into it, then you know that you’ve reached it and now it’s time to ride the wave throughout the rest of the year,” Tinkle said.
Reichle said the seniors have taken on more leadership of the team in recent weeks thanks in part to the victories. At the beginning of the season, players were getting a feel for the team and learning the different personalities added to the mix.
“I would say now we’re creating a pretty good bond within ourselves off the court and our leadership has picked up because guys want to listen now. That’s been a big part,” he said.
Tinkle has urged his team to be selfless, and that’s been part of the progress that’s led to the current win streak.
Reichle admits he was part of a selfish team. But the Beavers have learned, he points out, that they can’t win like that.
Oregon State has lots of good individual players, and Reichle said the players have realized over the last three games that if they play together “you can do something special.”
“It’s a great turning point for us, but you can’t get on your high horse or anything. You’ve got to stay grounded and keep working hard like you were when we were losing,” he said. “We haven’t proven anything yet. We haven’t done anything yet. We’ve got to come back every single day, get better and see where that takes us.”