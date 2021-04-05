OSU men's basketball: Tinkle receives contract extension

Oregon State won 20 games for just the second time since 1990. The other came in the 2011-12, when the Beavers reached 21 wins after getting two victories in the College Basketball Invitational.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working on this extension to keep Coach Tinkle at the helm of the Oregon State men’s basketball program,” Barnes said. “We are very proud of the work he has done to rebuild this program. He has done it the right way both on and off the court, and we are excited for continued success.”

This year marked the fifth winning season for the Beavers under Tinkle. His OSU record is 113-109 overall and 52-76 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon State had two winning seasons in the 24 years prior to Tinkle’s hiring. He also took the Beavers to the NCAA tournament in 2016; Oregon State’s previous trip to the Big Dance came in 1990.

It’s also been an unprecedented time for the program in the classroom during Tinkle’s tenure. During his seven years in Corvallis, 20 men’s basketball players have received Pac-12 all-academic honors; 24 players received all-academic recognition in the previous 27 years.

Tinkle signed a six-year contract when he was hired on May 19, 2014, after eight successful seasons at the University of Montana. He was awarded a two-year extension on June 7, 2016, following the program’s first trip to the NCAA tournament in 26 years. He received a one-year extension on Oct. 8, 2019.

