OSU men's basketball: Thompson, Alatishe receive Pac-12 awards

Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson was named to two different all-Pac-12 men's basketball teams Tuesday.

He was selected to the 10-person all-conference first team as voted on by the Pac-12 coaches. He was also named to The Associated Press all-conference five-person second team. Five players were named to the first team.

OSU junior forward Warith Alatishe was named to the honorable mention on the coaches’ all-defensive team.

Thompson is ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.5), sixth in assists (3.9), ninth in steals (1.3) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.55). On OSU’s career lists, he’s eighth in scoring and third in assists.

He joins Gary Payton as the only players in program history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists. Thompson and Payton are currently tied for most starts in program history at 120.

Alatishe, in his first season with the Beavers, leads the Pac-12 in double-digit rebounding games (11) and offensive rebounds (3.2). He’s also second in the conference in rebounds (8.4), fourth in blocks (1.5) and tied for second with six double-doubles.

USC freshman Evan Mobley was named the conference player of the year, defensive player of the year and freshman of the year by the coaches.