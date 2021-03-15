OSU men's basketball: Tennessee coach Barnes impressed by Tinkle, Beavers

Oregon State assistant coaches had already started with game planning for Tennessee when Tinkle met with the media Sunday evening. He had seen the Vols play recently against Florida and is expecting a strong and athletic opponent Friday. He noted that they play pressure man-to-man defense and switch on screens, much like the Beavers have seen with Oregon and UCLA.

“I know (Santiago) Vescovi’s a stud,” Tinkle said of Tennessee’s sophomore point guard, who averages 8.6 points and 3.2 assists. “I’ve got some good friends in Tennessee who have sent me little texts, scouting report and all kinds of advice.”

On Friday, the Volunteers may or may not have starting senior forward John Fulkerson (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 52.7% shooting), who took an elbow to the face Friday against Florida.

Little-used Uros Plavsic stepped in for Fulkerson against Alabama on Saturday and had four points and three rebounds in 17 minutes, equaling the sophomore forward’s playing time for the previous six games.

Plavsic took a redshirt in his first year out of high school while at Arizona State before transferring to Tennessee.

“We’re not afraid to compete against anybody,” Barnes said. “Even if things don’t work out with John (Fulkerson), we’re going to go there with the same mindset. Because we believe that someway, somehow, we’ve got guys that maybe haven’t played as many minutes, like what Uros (Plavsic) has done, that is ready to step in there and play. I just like the mindset that we have right now. But it would be nice for us to have our full allotment and just see what we can be.”

