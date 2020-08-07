OSU men's basketball: Silver looks to show he's more than a shooter

Tariq Silver likes what he sees after just a few weeks on campus as one of the newest members of the Oregon State men’s basketball team.
“I feel I’m fitting in great,” he said. “It’s one of those things where everybody wants to win. We’re pushing each other every day. Coaches want to win.”
A 6-foot-5 junior guard, Silver signed in April after two seasons at Eastern Michigan — one as a redshirt — and last year at Tallahassee Community College in Florida, where he averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while 45.5% from 3-point range. He was considered the 17th-best player in the country by one recruiting site.
Silver, who grew up in Tennessee, says he developed a relationship with the OSU staff early in the recruiting process. He liked the team camaraderie, thought the team could have some on-court success and that he could compete at a high level.
He picked the Beavers over Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Temple, Texas, Toledo, Utah State and Wichita State.
“Coach Tinkle believes in my ability as a basketball player and I thought it was an easy decision for me,” Silver said, adding that he can do a little bit of everything, whatever is needed.
He’s known as a shooter who can hit at a high clip from long distance, but he’s working to expand that opinion. Silver says he can drive and create for others and considers himself “an underrated facilitator.” And with his length, he believes he can be an above-average defender.
Silver can play both guard positions but says he’s best playing off the ball. He says Tinkle wants him to stretch the floor but also add more to his game.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come here because he respected my game in all aspects, not just shooting the ball,” Silver said. “He sees more in me than just a shooter. He has faith in my game all around.”
When Silver signed, Tinkle noted that because he has Division I experience, he’s not your traditional junior college transfer.
“He brings good size and physicality to the guard position and has the ability to play multiple positions,” the coach said. “He played on a very deep and talented team at Tallahassee and was a very consistent scorer for them … so he's really going to be a valuable weapon. His size will allow him to be a great defender for us as well.”
Tinkle said Silver, after seeing him in person, is explosive and has great length, adding that Silver told him his vertical leap is near 40 inches.
“He’s more athletic than we thought,” Tinkle said.
But that athleticism wasn’t always on display.
Silver got his start in basketball at an early age, though he admits it was several years before he showed much skill in the sport.
As a fifth-grader, he played on a co-ed team that had to seek out a girl to play because there wasn’t one on the roster.
“I was so bad she just came in and took my starting spot immediately and I came off the bench. It was crazy,” said Silver, who didn’t make the basketball team in sixth grade.
Silver played football for seven years, as a wide receiver and defensive end, through his freshman year of high school. But his mother, Taavon, didn’t like seeing him take so many physical hits.
So he turned more of his attention to basketball, where Silver’s coach with the Fort Campbell Snipers, an AAU squad, worked diligently with him on his fundamentals, and the improvement came.
His early motivation in working hard was seeing how happy it made his mom that he was on the court. Family came to games to cheer for him and showed belief in his abilities.
“I just developed a love of the game and put the work in and seeing how much better I was getting,” Silver said.
He didn’t believe he could be a Division I player until it happened and he was headed off to Eastern Michigan.
Last season in Tallahassee, coach Zach Settembre restored some confidence in Silver that the player had lost a year earlier as primarily a reserve averaging 9.4 minutes a game.
“He wouldn’t let me get down on myself,” Silver said. “He just pushed me to get better and better. That’s when I really felt like I could be a professional one day. He made me carry myself like I could be one someday.”
Silver was named to the all-Panhandle Conference first team and was the conference’s newcomer of the year.
He’ll try to continue what has been a quick, upward trajectory at Oregon State. He believes he’s in position to do great things.
“I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and get better. I think it’s really just my confidence,” Silver said.
