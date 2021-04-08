OSU men's basketball: Silver announces decision to leave program, joining Franklin

Tariq Silver is leaving the Oregon State men’s basketball team, the program announced Thursday.
Silver, a junior guard from Clarksville, Tennessee, was with the Beavers for one season. He played one year at Eastern Michigan and one at Tallahassee Community College before coming to OSU.
“I would like to thank Coach (Wayne) Tinkle and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity,” Silver said in a release. “I also want to thank Beaver Nation for supporting me this past season. It was amazing to be a part of what we accomplished. With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”
Silver averaged 1.6 points and 7.4 minutes in 23 games for the Beavers. He played a combined 35 minutes in the Beavers’ last three games of the NCAA tournament, the most minutes he played in a three-game stretch all season.
“Tariq’s a great young man and we appreciate all he did for us this past year,” Tinkle said. “We support his decision to find a school where he can have a major role and wish him all the best.”
Silver joins redshirt freshman guard Julien Franklin in entering the NCAA transfer portal. Franklin made his announcement last week.
Franklin, from Brea, California, redshirted the 2019-20 season. This past season, he averaged 0.8 points and 6.3 minutes in 21 games. Franklin played a combined six minutes in three postseason games.
The departures of Silver and Franklin leave Oregon State with two open scholarships.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
For the coming season, the Beavers have already signed Ahmad Rand, a 6-foot-8 forward who played two seasons at a South Carolina junior college and three games at University of Memphis this past season before deciding to transfer to Oregon State.
OSU has also added 6-3 guard Dashawn Davis, who played at a community college in Texas.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.