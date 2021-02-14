OSU men's basketball: Second-half rally at Arizona State comes up short

OSU’s second-half comeback was the product of better screens and passes and getting the ball into the post, Tinkle said.

“When we play that way offensively and we’re united, and we’re connected, we’re the same on the defensive end,” the coach said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State quickly chipped away at a 10-point halftime deficit, as Lucas hit two straight 3s and added a free throw to make it a five-point game.

Woods then scored five straight, including his own 3-pointer, to push it back to double digits.

Lucas would later add another deep ball, his fourth of the game, with 14:57 left to cut it to seven.

The Beavers would get no closer than seven for another five-plus minutes until a 6-0 run got them within four. Andela and Thompson both scored inside and Maurice Calloo found Andela for a dunk off an inbounds pass to make it 62-58 ASU with 8:24 left.

OSU got within three on Warith Alatishe’s putback and later had it at two on Alatishe’s layin with 2:50 to go. Alatishe then tied it on a floater with 2:02 remaining. He finished with six points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Thompson tied it again at 68-all on a free-throw line jumper with 1:07 remaining.