OSU men's basketball: Second-half bounce back has Beavers back above .500 in Pac-12

Oregon State overcame all the hurdles placed in its path Saturday afternoon to climb back above .500 in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings.
In the first half it was Washington State dominating the rebounds on the offense end and taking a halftime lead despite making a little more than a third of its shots. There were also 12 team turnovers and foul trouble for leading scorer Ethan Thompson.
The Beavers saw Thompson spend more time on the bench in the second half, but they solved the rebounding and turnover problems.
Then when it came to crunch time, Thompson and his teammates made just enough plays to hold on for a 68-66 win at Gill Coliseum.
Washington State (11-8, 4-8) had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and two in the second half. The Cougars had a 17-2 edge in second-chance points in the first 20 minutes, and that stat was 2-2 after halftime.
Oregon State (10-7, 6-5) also had just two turnovers after the break.
“It was the difference, and that’s what we said at halftime, and not in an eloquent manner,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said afterward. “We told the guys that’s what we had to do, to correct. Take care of the ball, rebound the ball, we’d win the game.”
The victory gave OSU a home sweep of the Washington schools, a fifth win in seven tries after a 1-3 conference start and some momentum as they travel to Colorado for a Monday game that was postponed last month due to COVID-19 protocols.
Washington State’s Isaac Bonton intentionally missed the third of three free throws after making two to bring the Cougars within two. Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe got the ball in a wild scramble. The Cougars knocked it away but couldn’t get off an attempt before the buzzer.
Jarod Lucas and Thompson shared team-high scoring honors with 12 points and both had three assists. Thompson, who moved to 10th on Oregon State’s career scoring list, passing Dave Gambee, also had four rebounds.
Teammate Zach Reichle added 11 points and five rebounds.
Thompson exited with 18:31 left after being whistled for his third personal after a turnover. He sat for more than seven minutes, and Oregon State was able in increase its lead from two to five during that stretch.
“You’ve got to give it up to my teammates,” Thompson said. “They had my back out there. They were playing well, moving the ball, scoring, defending. I appreciate them for that.”
DJ Rodman led the Cougars with 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Beavers held Bonton, a senior guard from Portland and WSU’s leading scorer at 18.8 points coming in, to seven points on 2-of-14 shooting. He also had eight assists, five rebounds and four turnovers.
That followed OSU allowing Washington leading scorer Quade Green to two points on 1-of-7 shooting Thursday in the Beavers’ 91-71 home win against the Huskies.
OSU avenged a 59-55 loss to WSU on Dec. 2 in the conference opener in Pullman.
Saturday, Oregon State opened the second half the way it did the first by making its first four shots. An 8-0 run put the Beavers ahead by six.
WSU got as close as three before Reichle answered a Rodman 3-pointer with one of his own and OSU’s Gianni Hunt added two free throws as the Beavers extended to a 47-39 advantage.
But the Cougars came back with a 10-1 run in less than three minutes of game time to retake the lead.
As he waited on the sideline to return, Thompson was down on himself for committing the loose-ball personal that led to him being limited to 24 minutes. But he was his aggressive self when he returned with 11:12 to go.
After starting 0 for 4 from the floor, Thompson got in the scoreboard for the first time with two straight basket, the second a contested floater in the lane for a 52-49 OSU lead.
Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, scored five straight, including another 3, to put the Cougars ahead.
WSU held the lead until OSU began to take advantage of the foul situation, with the Beavers reaching the bonus on the Cougars’ seventh team foul with 5:44 left. Oregon State had three second-half team fouls until the final minute.
The Beavers made 7 of 8 from the line, including two apiece by Reichle and Thompson, with the second pair making it 59-58 OSU with 3:32 left.
Oregon State made just four of its last 13 field goal attempts over the final 12 minutes. But that was offset by Washington State hitting just three of its last 10 after making six straight.
OSU’s Rodrigue Andela came up with a huge play after WSU’s Efe Abogidi blocked Thompson at the basket. Andela was there for the offensive putback and three-point lead with 1:41 left.
The Beavers went up by five on a Thompson basket. A 76.9% foul shooting team coming in, OSU made 4 of 7 in the final minute, which was just enough to hold on.
Lucas said it was a meaningful victory because of the scrappy way his team had to get it.
“It shows the grit and toughness we have,” he said. “Especially the last four minutes, one bucket if you ask me was Rodrigue’s bucket at the end.”
