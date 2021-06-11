OSU men's basketball: Return of in-person recruiting creates sense of normalcy

The first day of June provided a sense of normalcy again for college coaches as all NCAA Division I sports returned to their regular recruiting calendars following a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic.

Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have taken full advantage of that return, getting back to business as recruits and their families are allowed to make official visits to campuses and coaches to travel.

The Beavers have hosted several unofficial visits with high school underclassmen since June 1 and have plans for several official on-campus visitors later this month.

“It’s great, just a big part of our deal, the recruiting piece and building those relationships and getting face to face because we feel once we get people on campus and show them everything we have to offer here it’s a real positive,” Tinkle said. “I know it certainly has injected us with a little more energy knowing that we’re back at it and also going to be getting on the road and recruiting, which will be nice.”

When the smoke clears and all incoming players become official, Oregon State will have seven new players for the 2021-22 season with the Beavers coming off an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, the program’s deepest tournament run in nearly four decades.