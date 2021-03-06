OSU men's basketball: Reichle and Thompson will leave lasting legacies at Oregon State

Significant contributors on the court, high-achieving students and community involvement off of it.
Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson could be approaching their final weeks as Oregon State athletes, and Beavers men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle says both have left indelible marks on the program in their own ways.
“Just great individuals that helped lay the foundation for how we want to build our program,” Tinkle said. “The kind of kids we want to have here but really the kids we want to turn out after their time with us.”
Thompson says this is “probably” his last season at Oregon State but that he hasn’t made a final decision. Reichle says he’ll leave his decision until the season is over. Fellow senior Roman Silva is expected to take advantage of another year.
All three are part of an upswing for the Beavers (14-11, 10-9 Pac-12).
Last Wednesday’s win at Utah clinched the program’s fourth straight season with a .500 record or better. That hasn’t happened at Oregon State in three decades.
Reichle and Thompson both achieved their bachelor’s degrees in three years and are working on a master’s.
Thompson wants to get into sports broadcasting — which he is focusing his master’s in interdisciplinary studies on — or possibly coaching after his playing days are over. Reichle is on an accelerated program for his master’s in supply chain and logistics management, which he expect to complete in December. He’s made a lot of connections at OSU and isn’t sure what career field he will pursue when the time comes.
On the court, both have been players the Beavers have leaned on, Reichle as a two-year starter and Thompson for four. In Sunday’s home game against Oregon at Gill Coliseum, Thompson will tie Gary Payton for most career starts in program history at 120.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Thompson, whose father is OSU assistant coach Stephen Thompson, is eighth on Oregon State’s career scoring list and will likely finish the season there. He’s also third in assists, fourth in minutes played, seventh in free throws made and 10th in 3-pointers made.
Reichle has had big moments with clutch scoring, timely drawn charges and improved defensive skills that have led to an increased role with the team.
Thompson describes Reichle as “a big piece in our program.”
“He’s somebody that we all look up to,” Thompson said. “He always brings energy every single day, and that’s one person that you know when you go out there he’s going to have your back. He wants the best for his team and it’s fun to be around him and he’s fun to play with.”
Reichle says Thompson’s numbers speak for themselves.
“But just how great he is, as a role model. The way he carries himself, the way he’s led this team on and off the court speaks volumes to me,” Reichle said. “He’s just been a great role model for everyone coming into the program.”
Tinkle says Reichle has set an example with his work ethic.
“His buy-in, his attitude, his commitment on and off the court, what he’s achieved academically,” the coach said. “Then he’s blazed quite a trail on the court as far as bringing it every day, taking advantage of your opportunity, working hard to improve your position with the team, and then leadership.”
Thompson is one of the few players Tinkle has ever had that have started all four seasons. He used “ironman” to recount Thompson’s impact.
Thompson isn’t the most vocal player, and the OSU coaching staff has challenged him to be more involved in that way. Tinkle said he’s seen more of that in recent weeks, with Thompson pulling a teammate aside to tell them what they’ve done wrong or encouraging them to break out of their own shell.
The coach credits that effort as a factor that’s helped Oregon State win four of its last five games to claim the fifth seed and a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Thompson has been someone the Beavers have relied on heavily the past two seasons for on-court performance, and Tinkle says he’s handled it well.
“There’s times he’s kind of put the team on his shoulders. There’s times he’s taken a back seat when others have it going,” the coach said. “Being a facilitator. I think this year he’s really done a remarkable job on the defensive end as well and become a really good all-around player and definitely going to leave his mark on the program.”
Reichle is praised by Tinkle for becoming a “very good, smart defender,” understanding angles to make up for foot speed when guarding quick opponents.
Offensively, he’s gone from someone the team only wanted shooting to one who regularly makes plays for others off the dribble. He’s second on the team in assists at 2.6 per game behind Thompson (4.3).
Reichle has had five or more assists on four occasions this season, including a career-best eight versus Washington. He leads the team and is sixth in the Pac-12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.14.
But maybe two of Reichle’s biggest attributes, Tinkle says, have been his maturity and leadership. Although he was a prolific scorer at Wilsonville High School, he’s stayed focused on doing what the team needs of him for the Beavers to be successful.
In the instances where he hasn’t been on the floor down the closing stretches of game, he’s let his skills as a leader shine.
Tinkle recalls the final moments of the win at Stanford late last month.
“He was the first guy waving a towel, cheering them on during timeouts, during the action,” Tinkle said. “Then as the clock was ticking down from five to zero, I saw a video, he’s the one up slapping everybody five on the bench before the horn went off. That kind of leadership just speaks volumes for the kind of character and team player that he is.”
Lasting memories
Reichle and Thompson have been witness to and part of some memorable moments in Oregon State basketball history during their careers.
There was Thompson’s older brother Stevie’s last-second 3-pointer against Washington in double overtime in 2018, the second time the elder Thompson took down the Huskies with a heroic shot.
Then in 2020, when Jarod Lucas capped the Beavers’ season with a game-winning 3 versus Utah at the Pac-12 tournament.
“Playing in Gill when there were fans, definitely against Oregon in Gill is always a great atmosphere,” Thompson said. “Just being able to make the crowd go crazy and win games in front of fans. That’s one thing I’m going to miss.”
Reichle said there will be a handful of games he will remember, but also the good times he’s had with his teammates.
“What I value most is how I’ve grown here, how I’ve matured here as a person, the relationships I’ve made off the court and the friends I’ll have for the rest of my life,” he said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.