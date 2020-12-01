OSU men's basketball: Ready or not, here comes the Pac-12 opener

The start of Pac-12 men’s basketball conference games comes a little earlier than usual this year and with far less time competition and practice time to get ready for those contests.
Without a private scrimmage or exhibition games, plus the addition of two games in December to this year’s conference schedule, all preparation time has become that much more valuable.
Oregon State (2-0) will have just two games under its belt when it plays its Pac-12 opener Wednesday night at Washington State.
The Beavers started their season last week with nonconference home wins against California (71-63) on Wednesday and Northwest University (114-42) on Friday at Gill Coliseum.
Playing the Golden Bears in a nonconference affair wasn’t ideal, but it allowed OSU an opportunity to play a quality opponent.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said despite playing Northwest, a solid but overmatched and undersized NAIA school, there were some benefits.
“We’ll get some good stuff. They’ve got some quick, athletic guys out there,” he said. “It allowed us to take a look at some things defensively moving forward that will help us.”
Colorado State dropped out of what was supposed to be a two-day, four-team event due to positive COVID-19 tests in its program. The Beavers were left searching until the final hours before tipoff with Cal trying to avoid matching up against a Pac-12 foe before conference play started.
Not the best situation, but it still worked out.
“This is way better for us than a 30-point win against whoever it would have been,” Tinkle said after playing Cal.
The Beavers and Golden Bears are schedule to meet again Jan. 2 at Gill.
Senior guard Zach Reichle said it was good to get in the two games because you can’t truly replicate game settings in practice. It gave the team a chance to see what it needed to work on before heading to Pullman.
Defensively, Reichle said the team is coming along.
“We’re obviously very long and can apply a lot of pressure on the defense,” said Reichle, whose team has 18 steals and has forced 32 total turnovers so far. “We need to focus on our principles a little more.”
Maurice Calloo, a transfer junior forward, is learning his role on a new team. He’s averaging 10 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes a game as a starter.
He says the early games have helped the team develop chemistry and build relationships and trust.
“Everything’s coming well. I love playing with the guys,” Calloo said. “We’re sharing the ball, working on defense each and every day.”
After WSU, the Beavers’ other early Pac-12 game comes Dec. 20 at home against USC.
OSU added a sixth nonconference game this week, hosting Santa Clara on Dec. 23. The Beavers then start the bulk of the conference schedule at home against Stanford on New Year’s Eve.
Like OSU, Washington State (2-0) has had just two games to this point.
The Cougars played both at home, beating Texas Southern 56-52 last Wednesday and Eastern Washington 71-68 last Saturday in Pullman.
Senior guard Isaac Bonton, from Portland, is WSU’s leading scorer at 19.5 points per game. He’s shooting just 10 of 41 (24.4%) from the field and 5 of 20 (25.0) on 3-pointers.
As a team, the Cougars are shooting 34.7% overall and 25.9% on 3s.
Suiting up
Junior guard Tariq Silver and sophomore guard Gianni Hunt are both expected to suit up and be available for Wednesday’s game.
Silver, a transfer who previously played at Eastern Michigan and Tallahassee Community College, saw his first time as a Beaver against Northwest after missing earlier practice time and the Cal game with an ankle injury. After scoring 10 points in 18 minutes, he left the Northwest game with an apparent lower leg injury.
Hunt, who averaged 13.9 minutes off the bench as a key contributor last season, has missed the first two games this year with a concussion.
Julien Franklin and Dearon Tucker have both dealt with ankle injuries recently, further diminishing the depth that the Beavers hope will be a strength.
“We’ve still got some guys to get healthy,” Tinkle said. “If we get can healthy in the next couple of weeks, then I’ll be a little more comfortable with where we’re at.”
