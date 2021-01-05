 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's basketball: Program on pause due to COVID-19 test results and protocols
0 comments
breaking

OSU men's basketball: Program on pause due to COVID-19 test results and protocols

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon State men's basketball

The Oregon State men's basketball program has been paused due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon State men’s basketball program has paused all team activities due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.

The team was to fly to Utah on Tuesday for a Wednesday game with the Utes, followed by a Saturday game at Colorado. Those contests are postponed.

The schools will work together with the Pac-12 Conference to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the games.

Oregon State’s Dec. 20 home game with USC was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Trojans’ program. That game has not yet been rescheduled.

The Beavers were to host Stanford last Thursday, Dec. 31, but that game was postponed due to testing results and protocols. That game was played Monday, with the Cardinal taking an 81-71 victory.

Oregon State played its games against California on Saturday and Stanford without senior center Roman Silva and four staff members due to COVID-19 testing results and protocols.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News