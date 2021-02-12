OSU men's basketball: Offense has slipped in recent games

“We fought really hard to get back in it and then I thought we made some bad decisions,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Instead of continuing to spread the floor and work on our drive-and-kick game, we could have really dug into that thing and maybe even take the lead.”

Instead, Arizona took advantage of four straight misses by Oregon State to widen the gap.

The Beavers’ defense seemed to have turned the corner, holding three of the last five opponents to 40% shooting or lower after giving up 50% or better to four straight Pac-12 opponents earlier in the season. OSU continues to lead the conference in 3-point percentage defense in all games at 30.4 while second in Pac-12 games only at 31.8.

The offense, though, has been sporadic at best.

In conference play, OSU is 11th in scoring (66.1 points), 12th in field goal percentage (40.8) and seventh in 3-point percentage (34.4).

In free-throw attempts, Oregon State is seventh in the Pac-12 for the season at 20.1 per game and seventh in conference games only (17.1). Opponents have had more foul shot attempts than OSU in 11 of 19 games this season and 10 or more additional tries in four contests, including Arizona’s 34-10 advantage Thursday.