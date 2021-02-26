OSU men's basketball notebook: Silva providing value as low-post option

The hope and desire to get the ball to its post players down low and get production continues for the Oregon State men’s basketball team.
Roman Silva’s hesitant start to the game Thursday at California mirrored that of his team, as the Beavers (12-11, 8-9 Pac-12) fell behind 14-2 and later 22-11.
Silva, OSU’s senior center, scored his team’s first points on a basket a little more than two minutes into the contest. But that was his only shot attempt of the first half, which saw him play just seven minutes and record no rebounds with one turnover.
The halftime talk wasn’t a fun one for the players as coach Wayne Tinkle “really got into us,” Silva recalled afterward.
Part of the message was directed straight at Silva.
“He just told me to keep having confidence in myself,” Silva said. “I started off on a slow start and really was kind of frustrated out there. He told me they’d come back to me, they believed in me and it’s all the motivation I needed. They believed in me and my teammates believed in me.”
Whatever was said had Silva’s attention.
He again had the Beavers’ opening basket of the half and then scored five more points in the first five-plus minutes after halftime as OSU turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead, an advantage the visitors never gave up in a 59-57 win.
Silva would score six additional points, include a layin off an Ethan Thompson assist with 4:45 left that pushed the OSU lead back to seven.
The Beavers’ offense struggled in the final minutes, but they held the Golden Bears to just four points after Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer with 3:28 remaining cut Oregon State’s lead to 57-53.
“We just started playing together in the second half,” said Silva, who had 13 of his career-high and team-high 15 points after halftime. “(Tinkle) really got into us there at halftime and kind of lit a fire under us and we came out and responded.”
Silva shot 6 of 8 from the floor and made 3 of 4 free throws to go with three rebounds and a block. It was his third double-digit scoring game of the season and first in the last seven contests.
Teammates and fellow big men Rodrigue Andela and Dearon Tucker combined for seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and one rebound in 17 minutes.
Thompson added 12 points to pass Charlie Sitton (1980-84) for eighth on OSU’s career scoring list.
Lucas at the line
Oregon State sophomore guard Jarod Lucas went 6 for 6 at the free-throw stripe Thursday to improve his season percentage to 92.4. That’s first in the Pac-12 by nearly seven points and ranks fifth in the country.
Lucas is on pace to become OSU’s single-season career leader in foul shot percentage. Chris Stephens shot 89.2% at the line in the 2005-06 season.
The Beavers were 15 of 17 (88.2%) against Cal to push their season mark to 76.4, ahead of the program-record 75.1 set last season.
Improved shooting
Oregon State shot 22 of 45 overall for 48.9% on Thursday, the Beavers’ second-best mark in a conference game this season. The only better result came against Washington (32 of 65, 49.2%).
OSU is at 42.3% for the season. The Beavers have shot above that mark in three of the past four games.
No 3-pointers
The Beavers defeated the Golden Bears despite not making a 3-pointer, missing on a season-low 10 attempts. The last time the team didn’t make a deep ball in a game was 2012. Going into Thursday’s game, Oregon State averaged about seven made 3-pointers on 20 attempts.
