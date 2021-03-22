OSU men's basketball notebook: Loyola Chicago matchup takes Tinkle back to his childhood

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tinkle said he was saying his prayers Sunday before taking his ritual pregame nap. “I said this would just be an unbelievable …” before trailing off and detailing his personal history with Loyola.

“Coach (Porter) Moser is doing a great job and they’re a hell of a team. But this is really going to mean something extra special for me and my family,” Tinkle said.

Depth a factor

Oregon State has showed off its depth in a big way in its five-game postseason run.

It came to the forefront again Sunday with Maurice Calloo scoring 15 points off the bench in the first half, 10 of those after leading scorer Ethan Thompson went to the bench with two fouls.

Calloo and fellow reserves Gianni Hunt and Dearon Tucker combined for 13 straight OSU points to put their team up 29-19.

The bench combined for 22 first-half points on 7-of-11 shooting, helping the Beavers to a 44-30 lead at the break.