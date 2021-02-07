OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers taking on difficult schedule this month

Ten games in 24 days.
That’s the scheduling challenge Oregon State men’s basketball has been handed as it tries to fit in the two remaining contests that were postponed due to COVID-19 in its program in January.
Monday marks the first of two instances this month that the Beavers will play three games in five days. OSU (10-7, 6-5 Pac-12) got past Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Then it was a Sunday bus ride to the Corvallis airport for an airplane ride to play at Colorado on Monday.
“It’s going to be tough,” sophomore guard Jarod Lucas said. “This is why you work so hard in the summer, to be prepared for moments like this, stretches like this that we’re about to go through.”
Earlier this season, the Beavers played three games in a six-day span, against Arizona, Arizona State and USC. Both those were all at home and didn’t include getting on an airplane and a day of travel.
In a few weeks, OSU will have a similar stretch when it hosts Utah and Colorado on a Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before going to Utah on a Monday for another COVID makeup game.
Asked after Saturday’s win how he’s going to prepare his team for a third game in five days, coach Wayne Tinkle said, “make sure we have our uniforms, our shoes, our jock straps, get on the plane and go. We’ve got no choice.”
Such quick turnarounds are nothing new to college programs in nonconference play. Tournaments often include three games played in three or four days.
But this will be the first time since the 1983-84 season that Oregon State will play three conference games in a five-day stretch.
After the Colorado game, the Beavers will head straight to Tucson, Arizona, to prepare for a Thursday game with Arizona. That will be the start of seven games in 17 days as they finish out February, leaving only a home game against Oregon to close the regular season.
“If we get them in, certainly we’ll have to plan our practices appropriately knowing that a lot of it may be mental breakdowns as far as showing scouting reports” and performing walk-throughs, Tinkle said. “That’s going to take a lot of maturity from our guys. But also hopefully with the depth we have we feel that it can be a strength of ours.”
Spreading the minutes
The team’s depth could be tested with another game Monday, one played at more than 5,300 feet in Boulder.
Thursday’s 20-point win against Washington allowed Oregon State to go deep in its bench. The Beavers used 11 players and no one saw more than 32 minutes. On Saturday, OSU again used 11 players and only Lucas played more than 25 minutes.
Pressure was on
Oregon State was put in the spotlight Saturday during a back-and-forth affair over the final nine minutes against Washington State.
But, despite some mistakes in the closing minutes, the Beavers found a way to finish it out for their fifth win in seven games to slip into the top half of the Pac-12 standings.
First it was an 8-0 run to start the second half, with scoring coming from four different players.
Zach Reichle and Roman Silva helped keep the Beavers afloat offensively until Ethan Thompson, sidelined with foul trouble, returned to give the team some more firepower. Thompson later scored four points in a 35-second stretch that put Oregon State ahead by seven with 25 seconds left, and the Beavers would end up needing all that cushion in what turned out to be a two-point win.
“I thought the effort out of the gate in the second half to get the lead, even though they came back and took one on us, got the momentum going and then the guys weren’t going to be denied,” Tinkle said. “A lot went into the last eight to 10 minutes, and I know that will pay big rewards for us moving forward.”
