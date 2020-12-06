OSU men's basketball: More second-half struggles lead to another defeat

Finding the same offensive rhythm and opportunities that were there for Oregon State in the game’s first 26 minutes Sunday afternoon was difficult the rest of the way.
The Beavers ran plays through the post and took advantage of lanes to the basket, leading to layins and free throws, in building an 11-point lead early in the second half.
But that all dried up in a hurry, and Wyoming became the aggressor and outscored OSU 27-14 over the final 14 minutes to take a 76-73 win in a men’s basketball nonconference game at Gill Coliseum.
“We let them take the ball from us when we drove it in there. When we threw it in (to the post) we made some really good, strong moves and didn’t finish the basket,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.
For the second straight game, Oregon State (2-2) couldn’t extend a double-digit lead and it resulted in a loss. Similar results came Wednesday in a loss at Washington State in the Pac-12 opener.
That failed offensive execution Sunday put pressure on the defense, which improved after allowing Wyoming (3-1) to shoot 53.3% in the first half but couldn’t get key stops down the stretch.
“We did not defend that well. We did not guard the ball, man or zone,” Tinkle said. “They were able to get it where they wanted to, and then lost cutters, leading to shots close to the basket.”
Offensively, the Beavers managed just 7 of 29 from the floor after halftime and just one field goal following a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer gave the home team a 62-56 lead with 9:46 to go.
“I think we were getting good looks. When we got it into the paint they were collapsing and kind of raking, making it more difficult for us to finish in the paint,” said Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson, who had a game-high 20 points and four rebounds.
Thompson said he doesn’t see the offensive struggles as too big of a concern because it’s early in the season and new players are still finding their roles with the team.
OSU sophomore post Dearon Tucker had a season-high 16 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.
Tucker said he showed the work that he’s put in and wants to help the team the best he can while keeping a chip on his shoulder.
Sophomore guard Gianni Hunt added 10 points and four assists as he continues to get up to speed after missing time with a concussion. Junior forward Warith Alatishe had two points and 12 rebounds.
Thompson shot 4 of 13. OSU’s other four starters were a combined 4 of 21. The bench was 12 of 22.
Kenny Foster led Wyoming with 19 points, Jeremiah Oden chipped in 15 and Xavier DuSell 14.
Oregon State used a 6-2 run in the opening minutes of the second half to extend its lead to double digits, at 10, for the first time in the game.
Zach Reichle’s long two-point jumper pushed the OSU advantage back to 11.
The Beavers had grabbed the momentum while turning up their defensive energy and pressure, but that didn’t last long.
The Cowboys used a 10-2 run, with seven points coming in a 100-second span, to get within one with 8:09 remaining.
Despite its shooting woes, OSU held off the visitors to stay in front until Wyoming’s Marcus Williams picked off a Warith Alatishe pass and scored on the other end with 30 seconds left for a 73-72 advantage.
OSU’s Maurice Calloo missed a 3-pointer and Foster made two free throws with 16.5 seconds to go to make it a three-point game.
To avoid a game-tying shot, Thompson was fouled. He made the first but missed the second. Alatishe got the rebound but missed the contested putback.
Foster rebounded and was fouled. He also made 1 of 2, giving the Beavers one last chance.
But Alatishe missed from distance in the closing seconds.
Tinkle said there were some “disappointing performances” but also some encouraging individual efforts.
He credited Thompson’s approach, Hunt’s toughness off the bench in extended minutes and the play of reserves Julien Franklin, Isaiah Johnson, Tucker and Rodrigue Andela.
“We’ve got to make corrections moving forward obviously, but we’ve got to stay together and keep making improvements and understand what’s cost us these things and correct them moving forward,” Tinkle said.
