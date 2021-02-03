OSU men's basketball: Lucas finds defense is the key to a bigger role

In a word used by Jarod Lucas and his coach Wayne Tinkle, Lucas was a “liability” on defense last season and it limited his floor time when the 3-pointers weren’t falling.
Lucas set out to change that in the offseason.
The Oregon State sophomore guard spent countless hours in a Southern California gym working out with trainer Olin Simplis and trying to stay in front of ball handlers such as NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Lucas returned to Corvallis with a more well-rounded game, and that’s resulted in a bigger role with the Beavers this winter.
“I wouldn’t say I’m completely where I want to be as a defensive player. But I’ve made a lot of big strides defensively that have allowed me to be on the floor in big minutes for my team,” he said.
The time Lucas put in to get better and the progress he's shown hasn’t been lost on Tinkle, who said the biggest areas he pointed out were keeping the ball in front of him, getting to his spots in the zone and challenging shots.
But primarily it was not letting ball handlers find their way to the basket against him.
“He’s worked tirelessly on the defensive end and made some strides there” but knows he still has room to improve,” Tinkle said. “He’s a good secondary ball handler versus pressure in the full court and the half court. So he’s made some very nice progress for sure.”
After the conclusion of last season, Lucas showed a want to get better.
Back in Corvallis to prepare for the season, he worked out with former OSU star Tres Tinkle. With his team, Lucas guarded Gianni Hunt and other quick Beavers players to improve his defensive skills.
“Got to give him credit for putting in that time and effort,” coach Tinkle said.
Lucas has seen his playing time more than double to 26.3 minutes a game heading into Thursday’s home contest with Washington.
He’s taken advantage of that opportunity to become OSU’s second-leading scorer at 12.7 points.
Lucas, the leading scorer in Southern California prep history and No. 3 all time in the state, has improved his 3-point percentage from his freshman year by eight points to 42.2%, his overall shooting by more than three points to 38.3% and his free throws by nearly eight points to 94.7%.
He broke almost all of his father Jeff’s records at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, except for his single-season free-throw mark.
Jeff Lucas, Jarod’s coach at Los Altos, shot 93%. Jarod shot 89% as a senior when he averaged about 40 points per game.
“I just think it’s consistency staying in the gym,” Lucas said. “I’m the type of guy that goes and gets extra workouts five times a week outside of practice.”
His success at the line has helped the Beavers shoot 76.4%, which would be a single-season school record. Oregon State set its program record last year at 75.1 with Lucas leading the way at 87.0.
The biggest highlight in Lucas’ OSU career to date came last March at the Pac-12 tournament in the Beavers’ final game before the season was shut down due to the pandemic.
In the final seconds, Tres Tinkle drove and found Lucas in the corner for a 3-pointer and a two-point win against Utah. Hoisted by Hunt, his roommate, afterward, Lucas erased the memory of a last-gasp miss that would have given the Beavers a victory at Arizona State three weeks earlier.
He’s continued his success from deep this season and has made multiple 3-pointers in 10 of 15 games, including the past five, where he’s 15 of 29 beyond the arc.
Last Saturday’s six-point effort at UCLA ended a streak of 10 straight games scoring in double figures. He moved into the starting lineup five games ago and averaged more than 32 minutes in that stretch.
Against Stanford at home on Jan. 4, Lucas had a career-high 22 points with a career-best five 3s to help the Beavers keep it close against the Cardinal.
But all that happened only after he came to understand the Beavers’ defensive concepts. It was a big transition for Lucas, who admits his focus wasn’t on that end of the floor in high school.
“A lot of people might know I didn’t play too much defense,” he said. “I realized at the college level you’ve got to be able to do both. Being able to do both has allowed the coaches to trust me and leave me on the floor for 30-plus minutes a game.”
