OSU men's basketball: Lucas' and Hunt's confidence and leadership have given team a spark

Tinkle said he appreciated a conversation he had in which Lucas told him he didn’t want to come off the floor in crunch time at the end of games and desired to give Tinkle a reason to leave him out there even if shots weren’t falling.

Hunt says Lucas is more than just “one of the best shooters in college basketball.”

“I think his energy as well is another contagious thing. With me and him on the court at the same time, our energy, it affects everybody else on the whole team and it’s contagious. It helps lift the team up,” Hunt said.

Although they are just sophomores and are younger than more than half their team in age, Hunt and Lucas have both developed into leaders.

Lucas said he’s seen personal growth in that area, notably as someone who can inspire his teammates.

He recalls the Oklahoma State game, with he and Thompson on the bench due to foul trouble.

“You could see both of us cheering our team on and trying to get us going,” Lucas said. “So me and E both came together and said ‘we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get our team going out on the floor.’”