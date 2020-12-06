OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Wyoming

Oregon State hosts Wyoming at 1 p.m. Sunday in a nonconference game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Cowboys.
Wyoming (2-1) played its three games in a five-day span and all at home.
Wyoming played its three games at home in a five-day span. The Cowboys beat Mississippi Valley State (97-61), lost to Texas Southern (76-74) and defeating Incarnate Word (94-83 in overtime).
Sophomore guard Kenny Foster had 21 points in his season debut against Incarnate Word on Wednesday. Freshman guard Marcus Williams is averaging 19 points and six assists. Junior guard Hunter Maldonado averages 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists.
Foster and Kwane Marble, one of three returning starters, missed the team’s first two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Through three games, Wyoming is shooting 48.1% overall, 36.5 on 3-pointers and 74.7 on 3-pointers. Junior guard Drake Jefferies has nine of the Cowboys 31 3-pointers. He played last season at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa with Oregon State’s Maurice Calloo.
The Cowboys’ opponents are shooting 44.8, 37.3 and 59.1, respectively.
The Cowboys went 9-24 last year, 2-16 in Mountain West Conference play.
Jeff Linder is in his first year at Wyoming’s head coach.
Linder was previously 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado, leaving with three straight 20-win campaigns. Prior to that he was an assistant coach at Boise State for six seasons.
Linder’s coaching career also includes time at Weber State, where he recruited NBA star Damian Lillard.
Oregon State and Wyoming are playing for the fourth straight year and the third time in Corvallis in that stretch.
The Cowboys got a 75-66 road win in November 2017. The Beavers won 83-64 at home in November 2018 and 83-63 last November in Laramie. OSU leads the all-time series 10-4.
