OSU men's basketball: Late-season success could have lasting impact

“But the overwhelming thing, we showed incredible heart and grit. We came together, we put the team first, that’s how we got on this run,” Tinkle said.

Oregon State was in the college basketball spotlight the past few weeks, and Tinkle says that’s paying off already with contacts being made.

He expects more doors will be opened as he and his staff try to build on what’s been accomplished.

“Even though we had this tremendous success, it’s not going to change who we are. Even when we had the low lows, it didn’t change who we were. We continued to grind and to do things the way we do them and we know it’s going to lead to even greater things,” Tinkle said.

“This was almost an unprecedented run. But we feel like we were this close (putting his thumb and index finger close together) and if we all can find a way to gain just a little bit more from each other we’ll be able to take another step.”

Tinkle and his players have said the past weeks that the support from their fans has been felt and appreciated.

Thompson said the fan base deserves the success.