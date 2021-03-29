OSU men's basketball: Improbable run ends one win short of Final Four

Oregon State’s magical postseason run ended Monday with the Beavers unable to finish out the momentum that carried them to six straight wins after heading to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament.

Rallying to tie the game after being down 17 at halftime, two costly turnovers and Houston’s continued dominance of offensive rebounds kept OSU from covering a few more miles on its wild ride.

The second-seeded Cougars outscored the 12th-seeded Beavers 12-3 in the closing minutes to pull out a 67-61 win in the NCAA Midwest Region final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“We got out to a pretty slow start but in the back of our minds we knew that a run was coming for sure,” said Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson. “As I’ve been saying this whole time, this team is full of competitors and winners, and at the end of the day we want to do everything we can to win and tonight just wasn’t our night.”

The Beavers (20-13) climbed all the way from a fifth seed at the conference tournament to reach the program’s first Elite Eight since 1982.

Monday, they came all the way back from 17 down after a disastrous first half to tie the game at 55-all on Gianni Hunt’s banked-in 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining.