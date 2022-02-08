OSU men's basketball: Freshman Taylor leading with his actions and words

Glenn Taylor Jr. was in such a hurry to make an impact and have his presence felt that even he admits he was going a bit too fast.

The Las Vegas native got to Oregon State last summer ready to prove people wrong.

Once he got on the basketball court in a team setting, Taylor discovered he was playing at maybe one gear too high.

“I found myself in bad situations where I speed up and force stuff,” he said. “Really slowing down, taking pride in defense. I let the offense come to me, and I’ll be good.”

A 6-foot-6 forward, Taylor has steadily learned the pace he needs to be at, and the progress is evident. In the past month he’s developed into someone that the Oregon State men’s basketball team is leaning heavier on all the time for his on-court play and as a vocal leader despite being the youngest on the team.

He’s coming off his first start last Saturday at Colorado, a game in which he scored a career-high 15 points while playing 39 of 40 minutes.

“I think he’s coming into his own right now,” teammate Roman Silva said. “He’s gaining confidence day after day and it’s really good to see. He’s playing a lot better.”

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff made no promises when they recruited Taylor, who played last year at Arizona Compass Prep in the Phoenix area.

But Taylor’s hard work has earned him extended playing time. He’s played at least 18 minutes in six of the last seven games. In that seven-game stretch, Taylor is averaging 7.1 points while shooting 42.9% overall and 66.7 at the free-throw line, just off his season shooting averages of 47.8 and 70.5, respectively.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tinkle said the biggest adjustment for the 19-year-old has been learning the Xs and Os as well as getting used to the athleticism, size and strength of those around him.

“He’s found a way to make an impact. He’s a hard-nosed defender, rebounder,” the coach said. “Offensively, at times he get a little out of control. But it’s not for being selfish. He’s just going a million miles an hour. That’s what we want from all of our guys, to play with that level of tenacity and good things are going to happen over the course of 40 minutes.”

As his playing time has increased, so has Taylor’s vocal leadership. He believes he’s gaining his teammates’ respect because of how he carries himself on and off the court.

Taylor has been asked for that leadership by the coaching staff because of his work ethic and a desire to do things the right way. Tinkle acknowledges that it’s difficult because of his age and trying to get teammates who are also vocal to buy into it.

He’s a leader by example while also leading with his words.

“It’s really just the person I am,” Taylor said. “Last year I did that a lot, and I feel like that’s what we lack here. I feel like me doing that helps the team. I feel like that can help the team, so I picked up that more.”

Silva says the team is accepting Taylor as a leader regardless of his age.

“Just because he’s young doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to hoop, how to play. We respect his basketball knowledge, and I think that’s all it comes down to, respect,” Silva said. “Coming into the second half he’s found a niche of where he fits in best on this team. It’s great to see because he’s a great guy, a great player.”

Taylor spent the early weeks on campus with his new squad turning to teammates for advice on the court. The OSU roster includes 13 players who are in their third or fourth years of collegiate basketball.

That mentorship continues today.

“Really the whole team, honestly,” Taylor said of those who offer help. “And then the vets. Jarod (Lucas), and I take a lot from Rams (Dashawn Davis). They put a lot of confidence in me. They talk me up and make sure I’m confident each and every game.”

Tinkle says Taylor’s teammates respect him because of his relentless hard work every day in practice, never taking a drill off. “A no-nonsense guy,” as Tinkle describes him, Taylor has a carefree attitude that the coaches try to reel in at times. But the one thing that stands out to them is that he tries his best to do what they ask, and that’s why he now has a bigger role.

Taylor felt a brotherhood with his future teammates when he made his official visit last year. The progress he’s made since he got the OSU campus to stay has only increased his comfort level with the team and his new surroundings.

“Even coming in as a freshman I knew what I could do and I felt very comfortable,” he said. “I had a chip on my shoulder because a lot of people didn’t think I could do what I’m doing now. I’m really just playing my game that I knew I could do.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0