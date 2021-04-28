OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson announces the end of his college career

Ethan Thompson said in an interview in early March that this past season was “probably” his last one in an Oregon State men’s basketball uniform.
Thompson made it official Tuesday night that his college athletic career was over with a social media post while thanking all those who had helped him along the way.
The senior guard went out on a high note, helping the Beavers win three straight Pac-12 tournament games to claim the tournament title and the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. OSU then won three NCAA tournament games to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.
He averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior and was named to the all-conference team.
Thompson posted the following to his Twitter account:
"Beaver Nation I just want to say thank you.
Thank you for the love and support throughout the past 4 years.
I appreciate all the positive energy throughout my career. Corvallis has blessed me with unforgettable moments and lifelong friendships for which I will always be grateful.
I am proud of ending my collegiate career in the history books with a Pac 12 tournament championship and Elite 8 appearance.
I am extremely excited to see what God has planned for me next.
Thank you Beaver Nation and always … Go Beavs.
I am beyond grateful for each of my teammates that I have had throughout the past 4 years.
I appreciate the coaching staff for providing me the opportunity to further my education in the classroom as well as my development on the court. Thank you for inspiring me everyday to become better. And a huge thank you to the rest of the Beaver MBB program. Thank you for being there for me every time I needed you.
Last but not least thank you to my mother, father, and my entire family for supporting me every step of the way throughout my college career."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Thompson and all NCAA Division I seniors had the option to return after athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Fellow senior guard Zach Reichle has not yet announced his plans for the coming year. He was celebrated along with Thompson in senior night ceremonies. Senior center Roman Silva, not recognized during those ceremonies, is expected to return.
Both Thompson and Reichle achieved their bachelor’s degrees and are working toward a master’s. Thompson said he wants to get into sports broadcasting, which is the focus of is master’s in interdisciplinary studies.
Thompson finishes his time with the Beavers seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,716 points, third in assists (499), third in minutes (4,301), first in starts (127), fifth in free throws made (444) and eighth in 3-pointers (168).
Reichle, in early March, said Thompson’s numbers speak for themselves.
“But just how great he is, as a role model. The way he carries himself, the way he’s led this team on and off the court speaks volumes to me,” Reichle said. “He’s just been a great role model for everyone coming into the program.”
Thompson played two seasons at Oregon State with his older brother Stephen Thompson Jr., who is now playing professionally. Their father, Stephen Thompson, has been an assistant on Beaver head coach Wayne Tinkle’s staff all seven seasons that Tinkle has led the program.
Thompson was someone the Beavers relied on heavily the past two seasons, and Tinkle says he handled it well.
“There’s times he’s kind of put the team on his shoulders. There’s times he’s taken a back seat when others have it going,” the coach said late in the regular season. “Being a facilitator. I think this year he’s really done a remarkable job on the defensive end as well and become a really good all-around player and definitely going to leave his mark on the program.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.