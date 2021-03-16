OSU men's basketball: Depth has helped the Beavers keep their season alive

In a rematch with Oregon in the semifinals, Thompson again led the Beavers with 16. Maurice Calloo then scored 10 of his season-high 15 in the first half of the tournament championship win against Colorado.

It was the first time all season for Silva, Hunt and Calloo to lead the Beavers in scoring. In all, eight different Beavers have scored in double figures in the past seven games.

Hunt had 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the NCAA-clincher against the Buffaloes.

“Just how blessed and grateful I am for being here and being in this position. That's really the only thing that was running through my mind,” Hunt said of his feelings after the conference title game. “I'm just so blessed and thankful to be here with this team with these guys and it's been special, it's been a special run. But we're not done.”

Thanks to its depth and widespread contributions, Oregon State has found a way to kick its offense up a notch in its biggest games of the season against most of the best teams that the Pac-12 has to offer.

After averaging 69.8 points through the 59-57 win at California, the Beavers have scored at a 73.8 clip the past six contests. OSU has shot 48.5% overall in those six games and has seen its season percentage rise from 42.0 to 43.5.