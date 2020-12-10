OSU men's basketball: Defensive breakdowns cost Beavers another game

Wayne Tinkle had seen that kind of poor defensive effort from his team.
Just four days earlier, in fact.
Oregon State defenders couldn’t keep Portland’s ball handlers in front of them, creating repeated good looks at the basket.
The result was the Pilots’ 87-86 overtime win Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, handing the Beavers their third straight defeat.
“It was really just one-on-one, turn the corner, get to the rim,” said Tinkle, whose team allowed 35 points in the final 11-plus minutes of the contest. “We’ve got to get more disciplined, we’ve got to get tougher on the ball. We’ll identify a group that can do that for us, I’ll promise you that.”
OSU (2-3) had many of the same problems Sunday in a 76-73 home loss to Wyoming.
Despite the defensive breakdowns, OSU still had good opportunities at the win Thursday.
The Beavers led the Pilots (4-1) by three in the closing minute of regulation before Isiah Dasher tied it with a 3-pointer. A Jarod Lucas mid-range fadeaway was the best OSU could get on its last possession, and Portland missed twice from distance to send the game to an extra period.
There were four lead changes in overtime before Ethan Thompson tied it at 80-all when he was fouled hitting a floater in the key with 1:12 remaining. But he missed the free throw.
Portland’s Eddie Davis converted his three-point play on the next possession as the Pilots took the lead for good. Thompson scored on another floater, but Ahmed Ali hit a contested 3-pointer from the right wing with 14 seconds left to extend the lead to four.
Thompson and UP’s Latrell Jones traded 1 of 2 at the foul line before Thompson nailed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to again get within one.
But after a timeout, the Pilots were able to get the ball to Ali, who ran out the clock.
“It starts with guarding the ball, but we also need to be better collectively on the defensive end so the guy guarding the ball doesn’t feel like he doesn’t have help behind him and trust the four other people to have his back to help him,” said Thompson, who had a career-high 31 points with 13 in overtime. “I think we need to play defense more as a team and I think that will help a lot.”
Maurice Calloo added 18 points and five rebounds and Jarod Lucas 14 points. Gianni Hunt, a sophomore guard, had five points, six assists and three steals. Warith Alatishe added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Ali, who previously played at Washington State, had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists and Davis 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots, coached by former Portland Trail Blazers star Terry Porter.
Portland shot 30 of 65 overall, 7 of 19 on 3-pointers and 20 of 26 at the foul line. OSU was 30 of 73, 9 of 25 and 17 of 20, respectively.
Oregon State found out what it was like to lose to a team against which it had a positive 67-point margin versus a common opponent.
The Beavers defeated Northwest University, a NAIA school, 114-42 on Nov. 27 at Gill. Two days later in Portland, the Pilots escaped with a 74-69 win against the Eagles.
“We’re not good enough to just think we can beat anybody.” Tinkle said. “We can’t just expect to show up and beat teams. We’re a long ways from that.”
The coach added that he doesn’t think his players believe that, but maybe they believe they’re a group that’s confidence in their offensive firepower. He said they need to humble themselves, continue to be more selfless and stay disciplined on defense.
“Everybody just being as one collectively, and just talking,” Calloo said of what was missing on defense. “I feel like the more we talk and everybody has the mindset of saying ‘I’m not going to let this guy put the ball in the hoop’ and sticking together” the better off the team will be.
Oregon State opened the second half finding some of the offense that eluded the Beavers with a 36-29 halftime hole.
Zach Reichle sailed a deep pass to Hunt for a transition layin, and Calloo made two at the foul line to cut the seven-point deficit to two.
Calloo soon added a 3-pointer and a floater in the key to give the Beavers the lead for the first time since the middle of the first half.
Reichle then got five straight OSU points, scoring the last three on an aggressive drive and basket plus the free throw. On OSU’s next possession, Lucas scored on a deep two, was fouled and converted at the line to give the Beavers a 48-43 lead.
But the Pilots didn’t go away the rest of the game.
Portland climbed back within one, before Roman Silva scored consecutive layins, first on a pass from Tariq Silver from the top of the key and the second off a drive by Julien Franklin.
Thompson then finished a conventional three-point play to give Oregon State its biggest lead at 58-50.
But the Beavers couldn’t create the plays to make a bigger cushion and it again got tight.
Portland later used an 8-2 run to close within 62-60.
Oregon State stayed in front, and Thompson’s two free throws with 51 seconds left gave the Beavers a 71-68 advantage. Dasher’s 3 sent the game to overtime.
OSU found its offense in the second half because it executed, shared the ball and got higher-percentage shots, Tinkle said. The coach added that his team can be a good offensive squad, but that none of it matters if defense isn’t a priority.
